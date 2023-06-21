The Postal Service Announce Live Album Everything Will Change

In a sort of meta-anniversary situation, The Postal Service have announced a new live album Everything Will Change, commemorating the 10th anniversary of the tour that commemorated the 10th anniversary of the band’s one and only studio album Give Up. The double LP is set for release on September 8th, 2023 via Sub Pop.

Recorded while Ben Gibbard, Jimmy Tamborello, and Jenny Lewis were touring in 2013, Everything Will Change includes Postal Service classics like “The District Sleeps Alone Tonight,” “We Will Become Silhouettes,” “Brand New Colony,” and, of course, “Such Great Heights.” It also features a performance of “(This Is) The Dream of Evan and Chan,” which was originally released in 2001 under Tamborello’s other moniker Dntel, as well as a cover of Beat Happening’s 1985 tune “Our Secret” to honor their Washington indie rock forebears.

Pre-orders for Everything Will Change are ongoing. See its artwork and tracklist below.

Advertisement

Related Video

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie are gearing up for their co-headlining anniversary tour celebrating 20 years of both Give Up and Transatlanticism respectively. Both bands are also set to headlining Riot Fest this September. You can find tickets to all of their upcoming shows here.

Everything Will Change Artwork:

Everything Will Change Tracklist:

01. The District Sleeps Alone Tonight

02. We Will Become Silhouettes

03. Sleeping In

04. Turn Around

05. Nothing Better

06. Recycled Air

07. Be Still My Heart

08. Clark Gable

09. Our Secret [Beat Happening]

10. This Place Is a Prison

11. There’s Never Enough Time

12. A Tattered Line of String

13. Such Great Heights

14. Natural Anthem

15. (This Is) The Dream of Evan and Chan [Dntel]

16. Brand New Colony