The Postal Service Announce Live Album Everything Will Change

In a sort of meta-anniversary situation, The Postal Service have announced a new live album Everything Will Change, commemorating the 10th anniversary of the tour that commemorated the 10th anniversary of the band’s one and only studio album Give Up. The double LP is set for release on September 8th, 2023 via Sub Pop.
Recorded while Ben Gibbard, Jimmy Tamborello, and Jenny Lewis were touring in 2013, Everything Will Change includes Postal Service classics like “The District Sleeps Alone Tonight,” “We Will Become Silhouettes,” “Brand New Colony,” and, of course, “Such Great Heights.” It also features a performance of “(This Is) The Dream of Evan and Chan,” which was originally released in 2001 under Tamborello’s other moniker Dntel, as well as a cover of Beat Happening’s 1985 tune “Our Secret” to honor their Washington indie rock forebears.
Pre-orders for Everything Will Change are ongoing. See its artwork and tracklist below.
The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie are gearing up for their co-headlining anniversary tour celebrating 20 years of both Give Up and Transatlanticism respectively. Both bands are also set to headlining Riot Fest this September. You can find tickets to all of their upcoming shows here.
Everything Will Change Artwork:
Everything Will Change Tracklist:
01. The District Sleeps Alone Tonight
02. We Will Become Silhouettes
03. Sleeping In
04. Turn Around
05. Nothing Better
06. Recycled Air
07. Be Still My Heart
08. Clark Gable
09. Our Secret [Beat Happening]
10. This Place Is a Prison
11. There’s Never Enough Time
12. A Tattered Line of String
13. Such Great Heights
14. Natural Anthem
15. (This Is) The Dream of Evan and Chan [Dntel]
16. Brand New Colony