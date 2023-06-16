Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Pretenders Team with Jonny Greenwood on New Song “I Think About You Daily”: Stream

Second preview of their upcoming album, Relentless

Advertisement
pretenders jonny greenwood new song i think about you daily
The Pretenders (photo by Ki Price) and Jonny Greenwood (photo courtesy of artist)
Follow
June 16, 2023 | 11:33am ET

    The Pretenders have teamed up with Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood for their new song, “I Think About You Daily,” the second preview of Chrissie Hydne and company’s upcoming album, Relentless. Stream it below.

    “I Think About You Daily” is a tender, melancholy ballad featuring a gorgeous string arrangement from Greenwood, an accomplished composer outside of his work with Radiohead and The Smile. On the track, Hydne looks back at a relationship with regret. “Things that got away,” she sings. “I treated you real bad/ Now each morning when I wake up/ It’s you that’s on my mind.” Stream it below.

    In a statement, Hynde said The Pretenders are “obviously big fans” of Greenwood and revealed how the collaboration came together. “I saw him at the Phantom Thread première where the film was running on screen with a live orchestra playing. We spoke afterward and he expressed an interest in doing something one day,” she said. “I was thrilled and very surprised… So when we discussed the idea of getting strings on ‘I Think About You Daily,’ he was the first choice. Legend!”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Greenwood expressed mutual admiration in a statement of his own. “The arrangement wrote itself because of THAT voice,” he gushed. “She’s one of the greatest singers in popular music, and her continuing passion for creation was an inspiring experience from first the email to the last note of the recording.”

    Relentless is out September 15th via Rhino and also features the lead single, “Let the Sun Come In.” Pre-orders are ongoing. In support of the record, The Pretenders are heading out on a European tour that includes a handful of dates with Guns N’ Roses. They’ll also make an appearance at Ohana Festival this fall. Grab tickets to all of their upcoming shows here.

    As for Greenwood, he just released a collaborative album with Israeli musician Dudu Tassa called Jarak Qaribak. The Smile are currently working on the follow-up to their debut effort, A Light for Attracting Attention, as they prepare to head out on a North American tour. Tickets are available here.

    Advertisement

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Brad new album 2023

Brad (feat. Stone Gossard) Share New Song "Hey Now What's the Problem?": Stream

June 16, 2023

Kevin Shields new music release flash drive fuzz pedal song

My Bloody Valentine's Kevin Shields Secretly Releases New Music

June 16, 2023

Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah (fka Christian Scott) Announces New Album, Shares “Xodokan Iko – Hu Na Ney": Stream

June 16, 2023

dolly parton bygones rob halford magic man cover ann wilson nikki sixx and john 5 new songs stream

Dolly Parton Shares New Song with Rob Halford and "Magic Man" Cover with Ann Wilson: Stream

June 16, 2023

Home Is Where the whaler track by track interview breakdown

Home Is Where Break Down New Album The Whaler Track by Track: Exclusive

June 16, 2023

Pharrell Voices of Fire new single joy unspeakable

Pharrell Joins Gospel Choir Voices of Fire on "JOY (Unspeakable)": Stream

June 16, 2023

Doja Cat Grabs Our "Attention" with New Single: Stream

June 16, 2023

paris texas mid air everybodys safe until

Paris Texas Announce Debut Album MID AIR, Share "Everybody's Safe Until...": Stream

June 16, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Pretenders Team with Jonny Greenwood on New Song "I Think About You Daily": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter