The Pretenders Team with Jonny Greenwood on New Song “I Think About You Daily”: Stream

The Pretenders have teamed up with Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood for their new song, “I Think About You Daily,” the second preview of Chrissie Hydne and company’s upcoming album, Relentless. Stream it below.

“I Think About You Daily” is a tender, melancholy ballad featuring a gorgeous string arrangement from Greenwood, an accomplished composer outside of his work with Radiohead and The Smile. On the track, Hydne looks back at a relationship with regret. “Things that got away,” she sings. “I treated you real bad/ Now each morning when I wake up/ It’s you that’s on my mind.” Stream it below.

In a statement, Hynde said The Pretenders are “obviously big fans” of Greenwood and revealed how the collaboration came together. “I saw him at the Phantom Thread première where the film was running on screen with a live orchestra playing. We spoke afterward and he expressed an interest in doing something one day,” she said. “I was thrilled and very surprised… So when we discussed the idea of getting strings on ‘I Think About You Daily,’ he was the first choice. Legend!”

Related Video

Greenwood expressed mutual admiration in a statement of his own. “The arrangement wrote itself because of THAT voice,” he gushed. “She’s one of the greatest singers in popular music, and her continuing passion for creation was an inspiring experience from first the email to the last note of the recording.”

Relentless is out September 15th via Rhino and also features the lead single, “Let the Sun Come In.” Pre-orders are ongoing. In support of the record, The Pretenders are heading out on a European tour that includes a handful of dates with Guns N’ Roses. They’ll also make an appearance at Ohana Festival this fall. Grab tickets to all of their upcoming shows here.

As for Greenwood, he just released a collaborative album with Israeli musician Dudu Tassa called Jarak Qaribak. The Smile are currently working on the follow-up to their debut effort, A Light for Attracting Attention, as they prepare to head out on a North American tour. Tickets are available here.