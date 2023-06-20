Ahead of their North American tour, The Smile have released their new single, “Bending Hectic.”

The song marks Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner’s first new music of 2023. It was recorded in London earlier this year with the London Contemporary Orchestra and producer Sam Petts-Davies. The Smile initially previewed the song during an appearance at last year’s Montreux Jazz Festival.

The Smile are currently working on their sophomore album, the follow-up to their 2022 debut, A Light for Attracting Attention. Speaking recently to Consequence, Greenwood revealed that the band has a “big backlog of ideas.”

Advertisement

Related Video

On Wednesday, The Smile will kick off a new run of North American tour dates. Tickets are available here.