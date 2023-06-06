Menu
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Levels Up with “Power Up” Edition Featuring Extra Content

Available June 13th on digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD formats

super mario bros. movie 4k blu-ray release date
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal)
June 6, 2023 | 5:28pm ET

    Wahoo! The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be released on digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD formats on Tuesday, June 13th through a “Power Up Edition” featuring 30 minutes of bonus content.

    Normally, the extra content included in physical releases of movies is nothing to get excited about, but the Power Up Edition of Super Mario Bros. includes a lyric video for Jack Black’s viral song “Peaches” so you can sing along while he serenades Anya Taylor-Joy’s Princess Peach in character as Bowser. Other bonuses include behind-the-scenes videos with members of the cast, an in-depth look into the making of the film, and a “Leadership Lessons with Anya Taylor-Joy” featurette.

    Pre-orders for The Super Mario Bros. Movie Power Up Edition are ongoing. It’ll cost $29.96 for the 4K edition, $24.96 for the Blu-ray, and $19.96 for the DVD.

    The Super Mario Bros. Movie stars Chris Pratt as Mario and Charlie Day as Luigi, with Black as Bowser, Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad. In our review, Senior Entertainment Editor Liz Shannon Miller called it a “fast-paced, visually appealing, and overall loving tribute to the Nintendo games enjoyed now by multiple generations.”

    Thus far, Nintendo and Illumination have not announced plans for a sequel, but Black has stated on record that he wants Pedro Pascal to play Wario if it happens.

