The Twilight Singers Announce Box Set of Remastered Albums and Unreleased Music

The Twilight Singers have announced a definitive box set titled Black Out the Windows/Ladies and Gentlemen, The Twilight Singers, out in October via One Little Independent Records. In addition to newly remastered versions of the Greg Dulli-led band’s studio releases, it contains an LP of rare and previously unreleased material.
The 13-piece (six 2xLP and one EP) box set was pressed onto 180g crystal clear vinyl housed in reimagined white embossed album sleeves. It contains remasterings of the studio albums Twilight as Played by The Twilight Singers, Blackberry Belle, She Loves You, Powder Burns, and Dynamite Steps as well as the 2006 EP A Stitch in Time. The bonus album, Etcetera, features 11 tracks of rare and previously unreleased material.
Accompanying the vinyl is a 56-page book containing essays by Mark Lanegan, Duff McKagan, The Church’s Steve Kilbey, and more. It also includes career-spanning rare and previously unseen photos by Danny Clinch, Sam Holden, Andy Willsher, and many others.
Pre-orders for the box set are ongoing. See the artwork and full tracklist below.
“There was a freedom I found in making this music that brought me back to my teenage days,” Dulli said in a statement. “Untethered from preconception or expectations, I could just fly around and create mini groups that stood alone under the Twilight umbrella.”
Best known for fronting The Afghan Whigs, Dulli created The Twilight Singers as a side project in 1997 and would go on to make it his primary creative outlet after his main band broke up. During the course of five studio albums released from 2000 through 2011, he collaborated with artists including Mark Lanegan, Kamasi Washington, Ani DiFranco, and more.
Black Out the Windows/Ladies and Gentlemen, The Twilight Singers Artwork:
Black Out the Windows/Ladies and Gentlemen, The Twilight Singers Tracklist:
Twilight as Played by The Twilight Singers
A1. The Twilite Kid
A2. That’s Just How That Bird Sings
A3. Clyde
A4. King Only
B1. Love
B2. Annie Mae
B3. Vertie-Marte
B4. Last Temptation
C1. Railroad Lullaby
C2. East 17
C3. Into the Streets
C4. Twilight
Blackberry Belle
A1. Martin Eden
A2. Esta Noche
A3. Teenage Wristband
A4. St. Gregory
B1. The Killer
B2. Decatur St.
B3. Papillon
C1. Follow You Down
C2. Feathers
C3. Fat City (Slight Return)
C4. Number Nine
She Loves You
A1. Feeling of Gaze
A2. Too Tough to Die
A3. Hyperballad
A4. Strange Fruit
B1. What Makes You Think You’re the One
B2. Real Love
B3. Hard Time Killing Floor
B4. A Love Supreme
C1. Please Stay (Once You Go Away)
C2. Black Is the Color of My True Love’s Hair
C3. Summertime
C4. Her Majesty
Powder Burns
A1. Toward the Waves
A2. I’m Ready
A3. There’s Been An Accident
A4. Bonnie Brae
B1. Forty Dollars
B2. Candy Cane Crawl
B3. Underneath the Waves
B4. My Time (Has Come)
C1. Dead to Rights
C2. The Conversation
C3. Powder Burns
C4. I Wish I Was
A Stitch in Time
A1. Live with Me
A2. Sublime
A3. Flashback
B1. They Ride
B2. The Lure Would Prove Too Much
Dynamite Steps
A1. Last Night in Town
A2. Be Invited
A3. Waves
A4. Get Lucky
B1. On the Corner
B2. Gunshots
B3. She Was Stolen
B4. Blackbird & the Fox
C1. Never Seen No Devil
C2. The Beginning of the End
C3. Dynamite Steps
Etcetera
A1. Black Love
A2. A Glass of You
A3. Deepest Shade
A4. Fair Colonus
B1. Domani
B2. Two Kinds
B3. Andiamo
B4. Candy Cane Crawl (Fast Version)
C1. Paper Thin Hotel
C2. When Doves Cry
C3. Don’t Call