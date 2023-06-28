The Twilight Singers Announce Box Set of Remastered Albums and Unreleased Music

The Twilight Singers have announced a definitive box set titled Black Out the Windows/Ladies and Gentlemen, The Twilight Singers, out in October via One Little Independent Records. In addition to newly remastered versions of the Greg Dulli-led band’s studio releases, it contains an LP of rare and previously unreleased material.

The 13-piece (six 2xLP and one EP) box set was pressed onto 180g crystal clear vinyl housed in reimagined white embossed album sleeves. It contains remasterings of the studio albums Twilight as Played by The Twilight Singers, Blackberry Belle, She Loves You, Powder Burns, and Dynamite Steps as well as the 2006 EP A Stitch in Time. The bonus album, Etcetera, features 11 tracks of rare and previously unreleased material.

Accompanying the vinyl is a 56-page book containing essays by Mark Lanegan, Duff McKagan, The Church’s Steve Kilbey, and more. It also includes career-spanning rare and previously unseen photos by Danny Clinch, Sam Holden, Andy Willsher, and many others.

Pre-orders for the box set are ongoing. See the artwork and full tracklist below.

“There was a freedom I found in making this music that brought me back to my teenage days,” Dulli said in a statement. “Untethered from preconception or expectations, I could just fly around and create mini groups that stood alone under the Twilight umbrella.”

Best known for fronting The Afghan Whigs, Dulli created The Twilight Singers as a side project in 1997 and would go on to make it his primary creative outlet after his main band broke up. During the course of five studio albums released from 2000 through 2011, he collaborated with artists including Mark Lanegan, Kamasi Washington, Ani DiFranco, and more.

Black Out the Windows/Ladies and Gentlemen, The Twilight Singers Artwork:

Black Out the Windows/Ladies and Gentlemen, The Twilight Singers Tracklist:

Twilight as Played by The Twilight Singers

A1. The Twilite Kid

A2. That’s Just How That Bird Sings

A3. Clyde

A4. King Only

B1. Love

B2. Annie Mae

B3. Vertie-Marte

B4. Last Temptation

C1. Railroad Lullaby

C2. East 17

C3. Into the Streets

C4. Twilight

Blackberry Belle

A1. Martin Eden

A2. Esta Noche

A3. Teenage Wristband

A4. St. Gregory

B1. The Killer

B2. Decatur St.

B3. Papillon

C1. Follow You Down

C2. Feathers

C3. Fat City (Slight Return)

C4. Number Nine

She Loves You

A1. Feeling of Gaze

A2. Too Tough to Die

A3. Hyperballad

A4. Strange Fruit

B1. What Makes You Think You’re the One

B2. Real Love

B3. Hard Time Killing Floor

B4. A Love Supreme

C1. Please Stay (Once You Go Away)

C2. Black Is the Color of My True Love’s Hair

C3. Summertime

C4. Her Majesty

Powder Burns

A1. Toward the Waves

A2. I’m Ready

A3. There’s Been An Accident

A4. Bonnie Brae

B1. Forty Dollars

B2. Candy Cane Crawl

B3. Underneath the Waves

B4. My Time (Has Come)

C1. Dead to Rights

C2. The Conversation

C3. Powder Burns

C4. I Wish I Was

A Stitch in Time

A1. Live with Me

A2. Sublime

A3. Flashback

B1. They Ride

B2. The Lure Would Prove Too Much

Dynamite Steps

A1. Last Night in Town

A2. Be Invited

A3. Waves

A4. Get Lucky

B1. On the Corner

B2. Gunshots

B3. She Was Stolen

B4. Blackbird & the Fox

C1. Never Seen No Devil

C2. The Beginning of the End

C3. Dynamite Steps

Etcetera

A1. Black Love

A2. A Glass of You

A3. Deepest Shade

A4. Fair Colonus

B1. Domani

B2. Two Kinds

B3. Andiamo

B4. Candy Cane Crawl (Fast Version)

C1. Paper Thin Hotel

C2. When Doves Cry

C3. Don’t Call