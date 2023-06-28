Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Twilight Singers Announce Box Set of Remastered Albums and Unreleased Music

13-piece vinyl set is titled Black Out The Windows/Ladies and Gentlemen, The Twilight Singers

Advertisement
twilight singers box set black out the windows ladies and gentlemen
The Twilight Singers’ Greg Dulli, photo by Teresa Sedó/Flickr
Follow
June 28, 2023 | 10:50am ET

    The Twilight Singers have announced a definitive box set titled Black Out the Windows/Ladies and Gentlemen, The Twilight Singers, out in October via One Little Independent Records. In addition to newly remastered versions of the Greg Dulli-led band’s studio releases, it contains an LP of rare and previously unreleased material.

    The 13-piece (six 2xLP and one EP) box set was pressed onto 180g crystal clear vinyl housed in reimagined white embossed album sleeves. It contains remasterings of the studio albums Twilight as Played by The Twilight Singers, Blackberry Belle, She Loves You, Powder Burns, and Dynamite Steps as well as the 2006 EP A Stitch in Time. The bonus album, Etcetera, features 11 tracks of rare and previously unreleased material.

    Related Video

    Accompanying the vinyl is a 56-page book containing essays by Mark Lanegan, Duff McKagan, The Church’s Steve Kilbey, and more. It also includes career-spanning rare and previously unseen photos by Danny Clinch, Sam Holden, Andy Willsher, and many others.

    Advertisement

    Pre-orders for the box set are ongoing. See the artwork and full tracklist below.

    “There was a freedom I found in making this music that brought me back to my teenage days,” Dulli said in a statement. “Untethered from preconception or expectations, I could just fly around and create mini groups that stood alone under the Twilight umbrella.”

    Best known for fronting The Afghan Whigs, Dulli created The Twilight Singers as a side project in 1997 and would go on to make it his primary creative outlet after his main band broke up. During the course of five studio albums released from 2000 through 2011, he collaborated with artists including Mark Lanegan, Kamasi Washington, Ani DiFranco, and more.

    Advertisement

    Black Out the Windows/Ladies and Gentlemen, The Twilight Singers Artwork:

    twilight singers box set artwork black out the windows ladies and gentlemen

    Black Out the Windows/Ladies and Gentlemen, The Twilight Singers Tracklist:
    Twilight as Played by The Twilight Singers
    A1. The Twilite Kid
    A2. That’s Just How That Bird Sings
    A3. Clyde
    A4. King Only
    B1. Love
    B2. Annie Mae
    B3. Vertie-Marte
    B4. Last Temptation
    C1. Railroad Lullaby
    C2. East 17
    C3. Into the Streets
    C4. Twilight

    Blackberry Belle
    A1. Martin Eden
    A2. Esta Noche
    A3. Teenage Wristband
    A4. St. Gregory
    B1. The Killer
    B2. Decatur St.
    B3. Papillon
    C1. Follow You Down
    C2. Feathers
    C3. Fat City (Slight Return)
    C4. Number Nine

    She Loves You
    A1. Feeling of Gaze
    A2. Too Tough to Die
    A3. Hyperballad
    A4. Strange Fruit
    B1. What Makes You Think You’re the One
    B2. Real Love
    B3. Hard Time Killing Floor
    B4. A Love Supreme
    C1. Please Stay (Once You Go Away)
    C2. Black Is the Color of My True Love’s Hair
    C3. Summertime
    C4. Her Majesty

    Advertisement

    Powder Burns
    A1. Toward the Waves
    A2. I’m Ready
    A3. There’s Been An Accident
    A4. Bonnie Brae
    B1. Forty Dollars
    B2. Candy Cane Crawl
    B3. Underneath the Waves
    B4. My Time (Has Come)
    C1. Dead to Rights
    C2. The Conversation
    C3. Powder Burns
    C4. I Wish I Was

    A Stitch in Time
    A1. Live with Me
    A2. Sublime
    A3. Flashback
    B1. They Ride
    B2. The Lure Would Prove Too Much

    Dynamite Steps
    A1. Last Night in Town
    A2. Be Invited
    A3. Waves
    A4. Get Lucky
    B1. On the Corner
    B2. Gunshots
    B3. She Was Stolen
    B4. Blackbird & the Fox
    C1. Never Seen No Devil
    C2. The Beginning of the End
    C3. Dynamite Steps

    Advertisement

    Etcetera
    A1. Black Love
    A2. A Glass of You
    A3. Deepest Shade
    A4. Fair Colonus
    B1. Domani
    B2. Two Kinds
    B3. Andiamo
    B4. Candy Cane Crawl (Fast Version)
    C1. Paper Thin Hotel
    C2. When Doves Cry
    C3. Don’t Call

Latest Stories

Speedy Ortiz Plus One new song music video stream watch Rabbit Rabbit

Speedy Ortiz Announce New Tour Dates, Share Single "Plus One": Stream

June 28, 2023

paul mccartney bruce springsteen long shows concerts rock classic music news quoteworthy

Paul McCartney Blames Bruce Springsteen for Making Fans Expect Hours-Long Shows

June 28, 2023

Becca Mancari and Brittany Howard

Becca Mancari Taps Brittany Howard for New Song "Don't Even Worry": Stream

June 28, 2023

Dave Mathews crash awakened something in me review

Dave Matthews Band's Crash Awakened Something in Me

June 28, 2023

Polaris guitarist Ryan Siew dead

Ryan Siew, Guitarist for Metalcore Band Polaris, Dead at 26

June 28, 2023

fall out boy we didnt start the fire billy joel cover

Fall Out Boy Update Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start the Fire" for Some Reason: Stream

June 28, 2023

japanese house in the end it always does cosign interview new album

CoSign: The Japanese House Is Moving Past Straight Lines

June 28, 2023

Jon Batiste Announces New Album World Music Radio Featuring Lil Wayne and Lana Del Rey

June 28, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Twilight Singers Announce Box Set of Remastered Albums and Unreleased Music

Menu Shop Search Newsletter