The Used Announce Fall 2023 US Tour

Sleeping with Sirens and Dead American will support the run

The Used 2023 tour
The Used, photo by Anthony Tran
June 26, 2023 | 3:28pm ET

    The Used have announced a new 2023 US tour kicking off in early September. The outing will feature specials guests Sleeping with Sirens and Dead American.

    The tour launches September 5th in Birmingham, Alabama, and runs through an October 11th gig in Paso Robles, California. A Live Nation pre-sale starts Wednesday (June 28th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code DISCO, while general sales begin on Friday (June 30th). Fans can also check for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    The announcement comes as The Used wrap up their co-headlining spring/summer North American outing with Pierce the Veil. That trek has a handful of shows left, ending July 2nd in Phoenix, Arizona.

    The Used are touring in support of their latest album, Toxic Positivity, which arrived last month. Sleeping with Sirens released their newest full-length, Complete Collapse, in 2022.

    See the dates below, and pick up tickets here.

    The Used 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex ^
    06/29 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre @ The Grand Sierra Resort ^
    07/01 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre ^
    07/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre ^
    09/05 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company #
    09/06 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House Of Blues #
    09/08 – Harrisburg, PA @ Southside Stage Harrisburg #
    09/09 – Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival *
    09/12 – Buffalo, NY@ Buffalo Riverworks #
    09/13 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner#
    09/15 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill #
    09/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ White River State Park #
    09/17 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest *
    09/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore #
    09/20 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater #
    09/22 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park #
    09/23 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha #
    09/25 – Tulsa, OK @ The Criterion #
    09/27 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Fort Tuthill Park – Pepsi Amphitheater#
    09/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues #
    09/30 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium !
    10/01 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento – Hard Rock Live #
    10/03 – Grand Junction, CO @ Las Colonias Park Amphitheater #
    10/04 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom #
    10/07 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo #
    10/08 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House #
    10/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Fox Theatre #
    10/11 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre #

    * = festival
    ^ = w/ Pierce the Veil, Don Broco, and girlfriends
    # = w/ Sleeping With Sirens and Dead American
    ! = w/ Dead American

    The Used fall 2023 tour poster

