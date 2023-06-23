Menu
The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, and BLACKPINK’s Jennie Unite for “One of the Girls”: Stream

From the soundtrack to The Idol

Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd in The Idol (HBO), and Jennie (photo by Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images)
June 23, 2023 | 7:44am ET

    The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, and BLACKPINK’s Jennie have joined forces for “One of the Girls,” a new song for their HBO series The IdolCheck it out below.

    With a laid-back tempo and reverb-washed synth melodies, “Once of the Girls” is musically similar to other recent releases by The Weeknd, and features some on-the-nose lyrics for the show’s controversial content, like “I love when you’re submissive/ You love it when I break skin,” and the Depp-sung chorus: “My kind of love/ Push me and choke me ’til I pass out.” A highlight is the bridge, sung by Jennie, whose light, airy vocals float over the beat, tastefully bringing the track to the release of its final chorus. Listen to the song below.

    Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Depp co-star in The Idol, a drama meant to satirize the entertainment industry through their portrayal of a club owner and a pop star in a toxic relationship. Jennie, meanwhile, plays one of Depp’s backup dancers. The series hasn’t received particularly good press; a Rolling Stone report recounted the ways in which the series’ set and story, helmed by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, devolved into more of a torture porn fantasy than a feminist critique of Hollywood.

    That hasn’t kept The Weeknd from securing high-profile artists for his show’s soundtrack, however. Previously, he shared “Popular,” a song featuring Madonna and Playboi Carti, as well as “Double Fantasy,” a collaboration with Future.

    Beyond The Idol, Jennie has been staying busy with BLACKPINK. This past spring, the K-pop band became the first Korean act to headline Coachella. Their world tour is ongoing — check out the full list of dates, and grab tickets for their US shows here.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

