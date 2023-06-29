The Winery Dogs (Mike Portnoy, Richie Kotzen, Billy Sheehan) Premiere “Stars” Video: Watch

The Winery Dogs, the supergroup featuring drummer Mike Portnoy, singer-guitarist Richie Kotzen, and bassist Billy Sheehan, released their latest album III back in February. Now, the trio are premiering the video for the album track “Stars” exclusively via Heavy Consequence.

The six-minute cut lies at the heart of III, anchoring the tracklist with a lengthy slab of psyched-up hard rock. Kotzen’s vocals are in peak flight, with Sheehan laying down a tight groove over Portnoy’s uptempo drumming. The longer arrangement also allows the band to indulge in its affinity for improvisation.

The performance video (watch below) keeps the spotlight purely on the musicianship, giving viewers a front-row seat to The Winery Dogs’ combined skill. The homespun approach of shooting the video in Kotzen’s driveway — behind a serene mountain backdrop — provides a charming touch.

“During our last West Coast tour leg, we had a few days off in my neighborhood,” Kotzen said of the clip. “Mike suggested we film another music video on one of the days off. Our crew brought our gear up to my house, and we set up right on the driveway and used the mountains as our backdrop.”

He continued: “I was happy to do a video of the song ‘Stars,’ because I feel like it’s one of the songs that really showcases what’s special about the band, and that is our ability to improv during solo sections and feed off of each other. Even though it is a studio recording, you can really get a sense of how we interact when we’re recording and writing together. It’s great to have a visual to go along with our composition.”

The Winery Dogs kick off a UK/European tour in October. Pick up tickets here or via the band’s official website.

You can pick up a copy of The Winery Dogs’ latest album III at this location. Watch the video for “Stars” below.