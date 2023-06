Netflix has shared the official trailer for Season 3 of The Witcher. The hit fantasy-drama series returns June 29th.

The Witcher Season 3 features returning characters Ciri (Freya Allan), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Jaskier (Joey Batey). Notably, these next few episodes mark Henry Cavill’s last hurrah as Geralt of Rivia before he hands over his medallion and swords to Liam Hemsworth.

Watch the trailer for The Witcher Season 3 below.