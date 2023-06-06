The Wonder Years Announce The Greatest Generation 10th Anniversary Tour

The Wonder Years have plotted a Fall 2023 tour in celebration of the 10th anniversary of their fourth studio album, The Greatest Generation. They’ll perform the album in full every night along with a “selection of other songs from across our catalog.”
Kicking off on September 9th at the band’s own Loneliest Place on Earth Fest, the expansive North American trek will make subsequent stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville, Toronto, and many more. It’ll wrap up at The Fest in Gainesville, Florida in late October. Anxious, Sweet Pill, and Action / Adventure will serve as the openers.
A Live Nation pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, June 6th (use access code DISCO) ahead of the general on-sale slated for Friday, June 9th via Ticketmaster.
The Wonder Years released their most recent album, The Hum Goes on Forever, in 2022.
The Wonder Years 2023 Tour Dates:
07/06 – Cheltenham, UK @ 2000 Trees Festival
09/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Loneliest Place on Earth Fest
09/10 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
09/12 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
09/13 – Richmond, VA @ The National
09/15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
09/16 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach
09/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Heaven at the Masquerade
09/19 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory
09/20 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk Austin
09/22 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
09/23 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory – North Park
09/25 – Anaheim, CA @ Crossroads at House of Blues Anaheim
09/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater
09/27 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
09/28 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
09/30 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
10/01 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
10/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
10/06 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
10/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
10/08 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
10/09 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
10/11 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
10/12 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
10/13 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
10/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
10/15 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
10/17 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
10/18 – Ottawa, ON @ Algonquin Commons Theatre
10/19 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
10/21 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
10/22 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
10/27–29 – Gainesville, FL @ The Fest