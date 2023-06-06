The Wonder Years Announce The Greatest Generation 10th Anniversary Tour

The Wonder Years have plotted a Fall 2023 tour in celebration of the 10th anniversary of their fourth studio album, The Greatest Generation. They’ll perform the album in full every night along with a “selection of other songs from across our catalog.”

Kicking off on September 9th at the band’s own Loneliest Place on Earth Fest, the expansive North American trek will make subsequent stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville, Toronto, and many more. It’ll wrap up at The Fest in Gainesville, Florida in late October. Anxious, Sweet Pill, and Action / Adventure will serve as the openers.

A Live Nation pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, June 6th (use access code DISCO) ahead of the general on-sale slated for Friday, June 9th via Ticketmaster.

Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

The Wonder Years released their most recent album, The Hum Goes on Forever, in 2022.

The Wonder Years 2023 Tour Dates:

07/06 – Cheltenham, UK @ 2000 Trees Festival

09/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Loneliest Place on Earth Fest

09/10 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

09/12 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

09/13 – Richmond, VA @ The National

09/15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

09/16 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach

09/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Heaven at the Masquerade

09/19 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory

09/20 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk Austin

09/22 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

09/23 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory – North Park

09/25 – Anaheim, CA @ Crossroads at House of Blues Anaheim

09/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater

09/27 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

09/28 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

09/30 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/01 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/06 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

10/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

10/08 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/09 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

10/11 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

10/12 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/13 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

10/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

10/15 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

10/17 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

10/18 – Ottawa, ON @ Algonquin Commons Theatre

10/19 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

10/21 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

10/22 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

10/27–29 – Gainesville, FL @ The Fest