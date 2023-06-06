Menu
The Wonder Years Announce The Greatest Generation 10th Anniversary Tour

During which they'll perform the album in full every night

the wonder years 2023 greatest generation anniversary tour dates tickets
photo by Kelly Mason
June 6, 2023 | 4:13pm ET

    The Wonder Years have plotted a Fall 2023 tour in celebration of the 10th anniversary of their fourth studio album, The Greatest Generation. They’ll perform the album in full every night along with a “selection of other songs from across our catalog.”

    Kicking off on September 9th at the band’s own Loneliest Place on Earth Fest, the expansive North American trek will make subsequent stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville, Toronto, and many more. It’ll wrap up at The Fest in Gainesville, Florida in late October. Anxious, Sweet Pill, and Action / Adventure will serve as the openers.

    A Live Nation pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, June 6th (use access code DISCO) ahead of the general on-sale slated for Friday, June 9th via Ticketmaster.

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    The Wonder Years released their most recent album, The Hum Goes on Forever, in 2022.

    The Wonder Years 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/06 – Cheltenham, UK @ 2000 Trees Festival
    09/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Loneliest Place on Earth Fest
    09/10 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
    09/12 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
    09/13 – Richmond, VA @ The National
    09/15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
    09/16 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach
    09/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Heaven at the Masquerade
    09/19 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory
    09/20 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk Austin
    09/22 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
    09/23 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory – North Park
    09/25 – Anaheim, CA @ Crossroads at House of Blues Anaheim
    09/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater
    09/27 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
    09/28 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
    09/30 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    10/01 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
    10/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
    10/06 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
    10/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
    10/08 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
    10/09 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
    10/11 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
    10/12 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
    10/13 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
    10/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
    10/15 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
    10/17 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
    10/18 – Ottawa, ON @ Algonquin Commons Theatre
    10/19 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
    10/21 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
    10/22 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
    10/27–29 – Gainesville, FL @ The Fest

    the wonder years 2023 greatest generation anniversary tour poster dates tickets

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

