THICK Choose Themselves on New Single “Doomer”: Stream

THICK are back with “Doomer,” a new song about learning to let go of a Debbie Downer… even if you love them. Listen to the single below.

“I can’t make you get out of bed,” Nikki Sisti sings in the track. “I can’t make you get silly in your head/ I can’t make you wish you weren’t dead.” Though she could offer her partner comfort, “Doomer” suggests that doing so would only bring the singer-guitarist down with them.

“This song screams exhaustion,” Sisti said in a statement. “It’s about knowing what you could do for someone but being too burnt out to do. It’s the opposite of self-abandonment, it’s choosing to stop giving so much and hoping that the other person can find it within themselves to do the work and grow.”

The personnel credits behind “Doomer” scream modern pop-punk royalty. Will Yip (Mannequin Pussy, Turnstile) handled production, while the former band’s drummer Kaleen Reading lent a hand on percussion following the departure of THICK’s Shari Page. It marks the band’s first release since last year’s Happy Now.

Our former Artist of the Month is in the midst of a 2023 tour that includes shows in North America and the UK. See their full list of tour dates below, and grab tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed via StubHub’s FanProtect Program.

THICK 2023 Tour Dates:

06/14 — Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

06/15 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

06/16 — Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

06/17 — Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

06/18 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

06/23 — Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club

06/24 — Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

06/25 — Portland, OR @ Mission Theatre

06/27 — San Francisco, CA @ Kilowatt

06/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

07/08 — Cheltenham, UK @ 2000trees

07/09 — Birmingham, UK @ The Flapper

07/10 — Glasgow, UK @ Cathouse

07/11 — Leeds, UK @ The Key Club

07/12 — Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

07/13 — Southampton, UK @ Joiners

07/14 — London, UK @ Boston Music Room

07/22 — Queens, NY @ TV Eye