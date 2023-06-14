Menu
THICK Choose Themselves on New Single “Doomer”: Stream

Featuring Mannequin Pussy's Kaleen Reading on drums

thick new single doomer stream
THICK, photo by Sydney Tate
June 14, 2023 | 9:43am ET

    THICK are back with “Doomer,” a new song about learning to let go of a Debbie Downer… even if you love them. Listen to the single below.

    “I can’t make you get out of bed,” Nikki Sisti sings in the track. “I can’t make you get silly in your head/ I can’t make you wish you weren’t dead.” Though she could offer her partner comfort, “Doomer” suggests that doing so would only bring the singer-guitarist down with them.

    “This song screams exhaustion,” Sisti said in a statement. “It’s about knowing what you could do for someone but being too burnt out to do. It’s the opposite of self-abandonment, it’s choosing to stop giving so much and hoping that the other person can find it within themselves to do the work and grow.”

    Related Video

    The personnel credits behind “Doomer” scream modern pop-punk royalty. Will Yip (Mannequin Pussy, Turnstile) handled production, while the former band’s drummer Kaleen Reading lent a hand on percussion following the departure of THICK’s Shari Page. It marks the band’s first release since last year’s Happy Now

    Our former Artist of the Month is in the midst of a 2023 tour that includes shows in North America and the UK. See their full list of tour dates below, and grab tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed via StubHub’s FanProtect Program.

    THICK 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/14 — Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
    06/15 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
    06/16 — Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen
    06/17 — Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
    06/18 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
    06/23 — Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club
    06/24 — Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
    06/25 — Portland, OR @ Mission Theatre
    06/27 — San Francisco, CA @ Kilowatt
    06/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge
    07/08 — Cheltenham, UK @ 2000trees
    07/09 — Birmingham, UK @ The Flapper
    07/10 — Glasgow, UK @ Cathouse
    07/11 — Leeds, UK @ The Key Club
    07/12 — Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute
    07/13 — Southampton, UK @ Joiners
    07/14 — London, UK @ Boston Music Room
    07/22 — Queens, NY @ TV Eye

