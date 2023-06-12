Menu
Ticket Scalpers in Brasil Threaten Taylor Swift Fans with Violence

Some fans reported being threatened with weapons, including metal clubs

Taylor Swift ticket scalpers
Photo via updateswiftbr / Twitter
June 12, 2023 | 9:18am ET

    Taylor Swift fans in Brasil reportedly faced threats of violence from scalpers while waiting in line to purchase tickets for the singer’s upcoming “Eras Tour” shows in the country.

    According to multiple Brasilian news outlets, scalpers repeatedly attempted to cut in line for tickets sold in both São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. Some fans reported being threatened with weapons, including metal clubs. A 19-year-old fan named Rylie Nef told Joven Pan that he received verbal threats from a group of scalpers who informed him they intended to “beat these fags to death.”

    Other fans claimed seeing scalpers disguise themselves as senior citizens or people with disabilities in order to get preferential access in the ticket line.

    Police were repeatedly called to both locations, but offered little assistance, according to O Globo. Swift fans also sought to raise awareness of the issue by launching the hashtag “T4F QUEREMOS RESPEITO,” which was directed at Brasilian concert promoter T4F.

    Along with shows in Mexico and Argentina, Taylor Swift’s upcoming visit to Brasil marks the first international dates of “The Eras Tour.” It also marks the singer’s first time playing shows in Brasil since 2012.

     

