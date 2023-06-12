Ticket Scalpers in Brasil Threaten Taylor Swift Fans with Violence

Taylor Swift fans in Brasil reportedly faced threats of violence from scalpers while waiting in line to purchase tickets for the singer’s upcoming “Eras Tour” shows in the country.

According to multiple Brasilian news outlets, scalpers repeatedly attempted to cut in line for tickets sold in both São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. Some fans reported being threatened with weapons, including metal clubs. A 19-year-old fan named Rylie Nef told Joven Pan that he received verbal threats from a group of scalpers who informed him they intended to “beat these fags to death.”

Other fans claimed seeing scalpers disguise themselves as senior citizens or people with disabilities in order to get preferential access in the ticket line.

Advertisement

Related Video

Police were repeatedly called to both locations, but offered little assistance, according to O Globo. Swift fans also sought to raise awareness of the issue by launching the hashtag “T4F QUEREMOS RESPEITO,” which was directed at Brasilian concert promoter T4F.

Along with shows in Mexico and Argentina, Taylor Swift’s upcoming visit to Brasil marks the first international dates of “The Eras Tour.” It also marks the singer’s first time playing shows in Brasil since 2012.

🚨AGORA: Fãs de Taylor Swift que estão na fila do Allianz Parque para comprar ingressos da ‘The Eras Tour’ estão sendo ameaçados por cambistas. A tag ‘T4F QUEREMOS RESPEITO’ já está nos assuntos mais comentados do Twitter. pic.twitter.com/r7agNNOgE4 Advertisement — CHOQUEI (@choquei) June 11, 2023

.@taylorswift13 @taylornation13 scalpers are putting swifties queuing up to buy tickets in jeopardy. @t4f responsible for ticket sales is not doing anything about it. PLEASE HELP US! 😭

pic.twitter.com/P0YUPu83Va — guѕtανo (@swiftieguh) June 12, 2023

🚨 Polícias acabaram de levar cambistas presos em frente ao Allianz Parque! T4F QUEREMOS RESPEITO pic.twitter.com/sb9R6kvhYE — Update Swift Brasil (@updateswiftbr) June 12, 2023

Os cambistas, que ameaçaram e agrediram os fãs, acabam de invadir a frente da fila para a bilheteria do Allianz Parque. 😭 Advertisement Infelizmente, nenhuma providência foi tomada, mesmo com toda repercussão que as agressões e ameaças resultaram. pic.twitter.com/2q0C0tCB5v — Update Swift Brasil (@updateswiftbr) June 12, 2023