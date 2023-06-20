Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Announce New Dates for “Restless Leg Tour”

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are keeping the laughs coming with seven new dates for their “Restless Leg Tour.” Starting this September and running through January 2024, the Saturday Night Live alumni will stop in Cleveland, Philadelphia, and a number of cities in the West.

The new leg will begin on September 21st at the State Theatre at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, followed by stops in Denver, Austin, Las Vegas, and Philadelphia before closing out in Portland on January 13th. Check out the full list of dates below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring two days earlier on June 21st (use access code RESTLESS). Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

“We had so much fun on the road, we decided to do more shows,” Fey said in a video announcing the dates.

The first leg of the “Restless Leg Tour” this past spring was a hit with fans, and sold out. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Fey said “After so many years of making single-camera television and movies, hoping someone alone in their house laughs at it, it’s fun to be in the room where they’re laughing.”

In the same interview, Poehler indicated that the new run of dates will feature new material. “I feel proud that if you come to a show more than once, you are going to see a different show the second time,” she said. “We’re always working on new material. We want to make sure that people feel like the show’s for them.”

This past February, it was announced that Fey and Tim Meadows would reprise their roles for the upcoming film adaptation of the Mean Girls Broadway musical.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler 2023 -2024 Tour Dates:

09/21 – Cleveland, OH @ State Theatre at Playhouse Square

10/01 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

10/12 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

11/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre

11/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre

12/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

01/13 – Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds