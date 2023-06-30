Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Embattled Indie Label Tiny Engines Revived Under “New Management Structure”

The label essentially shuttered in 2019

Advertisement
tiny engines revived new management structure indie rock music business news
Tiny Engines logo, photo via Bandcamp
Follow
June 30, 2023 | 3:49pm ET

    Back in 2019, indie rock-focused record label Tiny Engines essentially shuttered after a number of its artists accused them of payment issues and breach of contract — which co-founder Chuck Daley admitted to. Now, co-founder Will Miller has announced that he’s reviving the label as its sole owner under a “new management structure.”

    In a statement shared to Tiny Engines’ Twitter Friday, Miller wrote that he’s “committed to making sure artists and their records are being cared for properly and treated with the required respect,” as well as “ensur[ing] that artists are being paid what they are owed.”

    Related Video

    The statement clarifies that all accounting between the label and its artists has been completed, with all artists having now been paid in full. Additionally, 80% of the label’s masters ownership contracts have now been amended to licensing contracts — with the remaining 20% scheduled for completion by the end of 2023 — meaning the label’s artists will now own their masters.

    Advertisement

    The controversy surrounding Tiny Engines came to a head in November 2019 after Stevie Knipe, who performs under the moniker Adult Mom, publicly accused the label of not paying them in a timely fashion, adding that they felt their “work was not in safe or responsible hands.” Other artists followed with unfortunately similar stories, including Sarah Tudzin of Illuminati Hotties, who released her 2020 mixtape Free I.H.: This Is Not The One You’ve Been Waiting For as a placeholder of sorts to fulfill her contract before releasing her following “real” album Let Me Do One More under more ideal circumstances.

    “It was just uncool,” Tudzin told Consequence in 2021. “It wasn’t living up to the ethos that they had laid out for the artists that they represented, and [Adult Mom] finally decided to call them out on it, and then everything fell apart.”

    As for the future of the label, Miller adds: “You the fan owe us nothing. We will seek to regain your trust in our actions as a label and in how we treat our artists. If you do not want to support Tiny Engines please continue to support the artists in any way you can.”

    Advertisement

    See the full statement from Tiny Engines below.

    Tiny Engines’ catalog boasts releases from artists including The Hotelier, Spirit of the Beehive, Mannequin Pussy, Empty Country, Tigers Jaw, Beach Slang, It Looks Sad., and more.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

olivia rodrigo vampire song of the week

Song of the Week: It's All Bad Blood for Olivia Rodrigo on "vampire"

June 30, 2023

Juvenile NPR Tiny Desk Concert Mannie Fresh

Juvenile Tears Through His Hits at NPR Tiny Desk Concert: Watch

June 30, 2023

Alchemist Flying High Earl Sweatshirt billy woods Boldy James stream

The Alchemist Releases New EP Flying High with Earl Sweatshirt and billy woods: Stream

June 30, 2023

nick cave debbie harry cover jeffrey lee pierce gun club on the other side listen stream tribute album rock folk music news

Nick Cave and Debbie Harry Cover Jeffrey Lee Pierce's "On the Other Side": Stream

June 30, 2023

Pearl Jam Jeff Ament Whatever the fuck we want new album

Jeff Ament on Pearl Jam's Next Album: "We've Earned the Right to Do Whatever the Fuck We Want"

June 30, 2023

3teeth merchant of the void stream

3TEETH Announce New Album EndEx, Unleash Single "Scorpion": Stream

June 30, 2023

Jeff Ament deaf Charlie Pearl Jam podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Jeff Ament on Deaf Charlie, Yield, and the Next Pearl Jam Album

June 30, 2023

frank zappa funky nothingness classic rock music news album compilation rarities unreleased music listen stream

Frank Zappa Rarities Collected on New Compilation Funky Nothingness: Stream

June 30, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Embattled Indie Label Tiny Engines Revived Under "New Management Structure"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter