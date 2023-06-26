Apropos of Nothing, Titanic Is Returning to Netflix

Near, far, wherever you are, you’ll soon be able to watch Titanic with a Netflix subscription. Perhaps in response to some relevant current events, James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster is coming back to the streamer on July 1st, HuffPost reports.

Though Netflix hasn’t confirmed any connection, the timely news of Titanic’s return to Netflix arrives just days after the US Coast Guard found remains of the Titan, a submersible that was carrying five passengers down on a fatal expedition to explore the Titanic’s wreck site. Cameron himself traveled to the very same spot over 33 times while creating his maritime epic, and told ABC News that he thought that “warnings went unheeded” regarding the Titan, which was built precariously and driven by a PlayStation controller.

Cameron explained: “Many people in the community were very concerned about this sub, and a number of the top players in the deep submergence engineering community even wrote letters to the company saying that what they were doing was too experimental to carry passengers, and it needed to be certified, and so on.”

The filmmaker added that he was “struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself — where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship, and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field on a moonless night, and many people died as a result.”

Since the Titan — whose passengers apparently paid $250,000 each to board the sub — went missing last week, Celine Dion’s unforgettable Titanic theme song “My Heart Will Go On” has seen an exponential spike in Spotify streams. Meanwhile, the stepson of one Titan passenger attended a Blink-182 concert in spite of his stepdad’s disappearance, writing on social media: “It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the blink-182 show as it’s my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times!”