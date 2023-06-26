Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Apropos of Nothing, Titanic Is Returning to Netflix

Beginning July 1st

Advertisement
titanic netflix titan submersible drama james cameron movie film news
Titanic (Paramount)
Follow
June 26, 2023 | 10:21am ET

    Near, far, wherever you are, you’ll soon be able to watch Titanic with a Netflix subscription. Perhaps in response to some relevant current events, James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster is coming back to the streamer on July 1st, HuffPost reports.

    Though Netflix hasn’t confirmed any connection, the timely news of Titanic’s return to Netflix arrives just days after the US Coast Guard found remains of the Titan, a submersible that was carrying five passengers down on a fatal expedition to explore the Titanic’s wreck site. Cameron himself traveled to the very same spot over 33 times while creating his maritime epic, and told ABC News that he thought that “warnings went unheeded” regarding the Titan, which was built precariously and driven by a PlayStation controller.

    Cameron explained: “Many people in the community were very concerned about this sub, and a number of the top players in the deep submergence engineering community even wrote letters to the company saying that what they were doing was too experimental to carry passengers, and it needed to be certified, and so on.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The filmmaker added that he was “struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself — where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship, and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field on a moonless night, and many people died as a result.”

    Since the Titan — whose passengers apparently paid $250,000 each to board the sub — went missing last week, Celine Dion’s unforgettable Titanic theme song “My Heart Will Go On” has seen an exponential spike in Spotify streams. Meanwhile, the stepson of one Titan passenger attended a Blink-182 concert in spite of his stepdad’s disappearance, writing on social media: “It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the blink-182 show as it’s my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times!”

More on this topic

Latest Stories

frederic forrest dead apocalypse now the rose actor

Frederic Forrest, Actor in Apocalypse Now and The Rose, Dead at 86

June 24, 2023

drive away dolls trailer margaret qualley ethan coen comedy watch

Ethan Coen's Drive-Away Dolls Trailer Uncovers a Hijacked Road Trip: Watch

June 23, 2023

warner bros discovery music catalog assets sell rights publishing report business news film movie

Warner Bros. Discovery to Sell Half Its Music Catalog: Report

June 22, 2023

No Hard Feelings Jennifer Lawrence Andrew Barth Feldman Review

No Hard Feelings Updates the Coming-of-Age Comedy, But Only Commits Halfway: Review

June 22, 2023

Jay Pharoah The Blackening

Jay Pharoah on What Makes the Blackening Special: "Nobody's Ever Seen Anything Like This"

June 22, 2023

dumb money trailer paul dano pete davidson gamestop short squeeze movie film news watch

Paul Dano Short-Squeezes GameStop in Dumb Money Trailer: Watch

June 22, 2023

adele rocky statue sylvester stallone mansion

Adele Insisted on Keeping Rocky Statue When Buying Sylvester Stallone's Mansion

June 22, 2023

turner classic movies emergency meeting martin scorsese steen spielberg paul thomas anderson

Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Paul Thomas Anderson Set Emergency Meeting with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Over Turner Classic Movies Future

June 21, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Apropos of Nothing, Titanic Is Returning to Netflix

Menu Shop Search Newsletter