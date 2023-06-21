Boy band fans around the world just felt something shift: K-pop stars TOMORROW X TOGETHER are joining forces with The Jonas Brothers for a summer single titled “Do It Like That.” After a few weeks of rumors fueled by social media interactions from band members in both groups, the two acts have confirmed the track will arrive July 7th.

“Do It Like That” is produced by Ryan Tedder, and the first preview of the song will be shared on June 22nd. Then, TOMORROW X TOGETHER will drop concept photos for the release on June 29th, followed by a music video teaser on July 5th, and finally the official music video on July 7th.

TXT, our May cover stars, recently wrapped the North American leg of their ongoing world tour, which concluded its US run with sold-out BMO stadium shows in Los Angeles. Their next dates are in Japan, Indonesia, and the Philippines, and you can get those tickets here. Meanwhile, The Jonas Brothers have been busy celebrating their 2023 release, The Album, with a limited Broadway run and an upcoming tour that will feature five of the group’s beloved albums performed every night. Get tickets to all the J0Bros’ shows here.

