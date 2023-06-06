Tool have announced a Fall 2023 North American tour that will keep them on the road for nearly two months. The headlining shows come in addition to three previously announced festival appearances.

Following a set at the Louder Than Life festival on September 22nd, Tool will properly kick off the outing on October 3rd in Loveland, Colorado. Their next two stops will take them to the Aftershock and Power Trip festivals, respectively, before a continuous run of headlining shows extends through a two-night stand in Toronto on November 20th and 21st.

Tickets for the tour, which primarily covers northern US cities and the band’s first Canadian shows since 2019, go on sale to the general public this Friday (June 9th) via Ticketmaster. Fans can also check for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Tool are touring in support of their 2019 album, Fear Inoculum, which marked the band’s first studio LP in 13 years. Recently, they played sets at the Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals. The Rockville set made headlines as singer Maynard James Keenan performed in drag, apparently challenging Florida’s new anti-drag law. However, the frontman later explained his outfit had nothing to do with the Florida law, which he condemned nonetheless.

The new tour announcement falls in line with a tease made a few months ago by drummer Danny Carey, who said at the time, “We have a big tour coming in the fall.”

See Tool’s tour dates below, followed by our photo gallery of Tool’s recent set at the 2023 Welcome to Rockville festival. Pick up tickets to the upcoming shows here.

Tool 2023 Tour Dates:

09/22 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

10/03 – Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Event Center

10/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/08 – Indio, CA @ Power Trip

10/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

10/12 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center

10/14 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

10/15 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

10/17 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Center

10/19 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

10/20 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

10/22 – Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place Arena

10/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

10/25 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

10/27 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

10/29 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Center

10/31 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

11/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

11/03 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boiling Arena

11/04 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

11/06 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena

11/07 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

11/10 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

11/13 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

11/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

11/19 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Center

11/20 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/21 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Photo Gallery – Tool Perform at the 2023 Welcome to Rockville Festival (click to expand and scroll through):

