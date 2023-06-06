Tool have announced a Fall 2023 North American tour that will keep them on the road for nearly two months. The headlining shows come in addition to three previously announced festival appearances.
Following a set at the Louder Than Life festival on September 22nd, Tool will properly kick off the outing on October 3rd in Loveland, Colorado. Their next two stops will take them to the Aftershock and Power Trip festivals, respectively, before a continuous run of headlining shows extends through a two-night stand in Toronto on November 20th and 21st.
Tickets for the tour, which primarily covers northern US cities and the band’s first Canadian shows since 2019, go on sale to the general public this Friday (June 9th) via Ticketmaster. Fans can also check for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.
Tool are touring in support of their 2019 album, Fear Inoculum, which marked the band’s first studio LP in 13 years. Recently, they played sets at the Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals. The Rockville set made headlines as singer Maynard James Keenan performed in drag, apparently challenging Florida’s new anti-drag law. However, the frontman later explained his outfit had nothing to do with the Florida law, which he condemned nonetheless.
The new tour announcement falls in line with a tease made a few months ago by drummer Danny Carey, who said at the time, “We have a big tour coming in the fall.”
See Tool’s tour dates below, followed by our photo gallery of Tool’s recent set at the 2023 Welcome to Rockville festival. Pick up tickets to the upcoming shows here.
Tool 2023 Tour Dates:
09/22 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival
10/03 – Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Event Center
10/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
10/08 – Indio, CA @ Power Trip
10/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
10/12 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center
10/14 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
10/15 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
10/17 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Center
10/19 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/20 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
10/22 – Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place Arena
10/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
10/25 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
10/27 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
10/29 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Center
10/31 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
11/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
11/03 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boiling Arena
11/04 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
11/06 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena
11/07 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
11/10 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
11/13 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena
11/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
11/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
11/19 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Center
11/20 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/21 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Photo Gallery – Tool Perform at the 2023 Welcome to Rockville Festival (click to expand and scroll through):