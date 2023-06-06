Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Tool Announce Fall 2023 North American Tour

Maynard James Keenan and company will be on the road for nearly two months

Advertisement
Tool 2023 North American tour
Tool, photo by Alex Kluft
June 6, 2023 | 8:03am ET

    Tool have announced a Fall 2023 North American tour that will keep them on the road for nearly two months. The headlining shows come in addition to three previously announced festival appearances.

    Following a set at the Louder Than Life festival on September 22nd, Tool will properly kick off the outing on October 3rd in Loveland, Colorado. Their next two stops will take them to the Aftershock and Power Trip festivals, respectively, before a continuous run of headlining shows extends through a two-night stand in Toronto on November 20th and 21st.

    Tickets for the tour, which primarily covers northern US cities and the band’s first Canadian shows since 2019, go on sale to the general public this Friday (June 9th) via Ticketmaster. Fans can also check for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Tool are touring in support of their 2019 album, Fear Inoculum, which marked the band’s first studio LP in 13 years. Recently, they played sets at the Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals. The Rockville set made headlines as singer Maynard James Keenan performed in drag, apparently challenging Florida’s new anti-drag law. However, the frontman later explained his outfit had nothing to do with the Florida law, which he condemned nonetheless.

    The new tour announcement falls in line with a tease made a few months ago by drummer Danny Carey, who said at the time, “We have a big tour coming in the fall.”

    See Tool’s tour dates below, followed by our photo gallery of Tool’s recent set at the 2023 Welcome to Rockville festival. Pick up tickets to the upcoming shows here.

    Advertisement

    Tool 2023 Tour Dates:
    09/22 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival
    10/03 – Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Event Center
    10/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
    10/08 – Indio, CA @ Power Trip
    10/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
    10/12 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center
    10/14 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
    10/15 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
    10/17 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Center
    10/19 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    10/20 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
    10/22 – Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place Arena
    10/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    10/25 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
    10/27 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
    10/29 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Center
    10/31 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    11/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
    11/03 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boiling Arena
    11/04 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
    11/06 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena
    11/07 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
    11/10 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    11/13 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena
    11/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    11/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    11/19 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Center
    11/20 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    11/21 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

    Photo Gallery – Tool Perform at the 2023 Welcome to Rockville Festival (click to expand and scroll through):

    Advertisement

    Tool 2023 Tour poster

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Queens of the Stone Age 2023 tour

Queens of the Stone Age Announce 2023 North American Tour

June 6, 2023

ratboys new album the window single its alive stream

Ratboys Announce New Album The Window, North American Tour Dates

June 6, 2023

MANA tickets tour 2023 band mexico Lindo Y Querido dates how to buy seats shows schedule

How to Get Tickets to MANÁ’s 2023 Tour

June 5, 2023

Matt Rife tickets 2023 ProbleMATTic world tour onsale presale code north america europe australia ashton kutcher comedy

How to Get Tickets to Matt Rife's 2023-2024 Tour

June 5, 2023

nothing nowhere 2023 tour

nothing,nowhere. announces 2023 North American Tour with SeeYouSpaceCowboy and More

June 5, 2023

Brian Eno Announces First-Ever Solo Tour

June 5, 2023

how to get guns n roses tickets

How to Get Tickets to Guns N' Roses' 2023 World Tour

June 5, 2023

boris melvins tour 2023

Boris and Melvins Announce 2023 US Co-Headlining Tour

June 5, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tool Announce Fall 2023 North American Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter