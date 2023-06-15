Top 20 Metal and Hard Rock Albums of 2023 (So Far)

We’re halfway through 2023 and Consequence is looking back at the best pop culture has had to offer so far this year. Check out our list of the 20 metal and hard rock albums of 2023 below, and also take a look at our ranking of the best overall albums, best songs, and best films of the year to date.

The year 2023 has been one of transition for heavy music, following suit with the rest of the music industry. Aside from Metallica dropping 72 Seasons in April, there haven’t been a ton of major releases in the realms of hard rock and heavy metal, and many bigger acts are either touring, writing/recording, or simply taking a breather after a period of post-COVID hyperactivity in late 2021 and throughout last year.

That doesn’t mean there’s been a lack of strong heavy album releases; rather, it’s given us a chance to highlight a plethora of up-and-coming bands and indie label releases that have caught our ear over the past few months. From the dark dream pop of Sleep Token’s Take Me Back to Eden, to the avant maximalism of Liturgy’s 93696, to the orchestral black metal of Portrayal of Guilt’s Devil Music — so many of the acts on this list testing the extremes of their respective genre (or eschewing it entirely) via daring experiments and sonic exploration.

Even if some of those bands might be unfamiliar to the passing casual headbanger, there’s a sense of forward motion in the various subsects of heavy music that’s elevating a new crop of artists to the forefront. These acts are the present and future, and they’re making the most of a relatively slow year in the major-label circuit, deservedly standing alongside a household name like Metallica on our list of the best heavy albums of 2023 thus far (listed in alphabetical order below).

Jon Hadusek,

Senior Staff Writer

Anti-Flag — Lies They Tell Our Children

Anti-Flag have been delivering politically-charged punk rock for more than 30 years now, and they show no signs of slowing down on their latest effort, Lies They Tell Our Children. On their 13th studio album, frontman Justin Sane and company tackle such topics as climate change, imperialism, and Big Pharma, while welcoming such guests as Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach, Rise Against’s Tim McIlrath, and more. It’s another uncompromising collection of powerful songs from the veteran Pittsburgh punkers. — Spencer Kaufman

BABYMETAL — THE OTHER ONE

Having proven themselves as more than a novelty act, BABYMETAL have cemented their legacy by growing musically and continuing to defy genres with ease on their fourth album, THE OTHER ONE. The ambitious concept album hooks the listener with the epically symphonic opener “METAL KINGDOM,” then continues on with catchy beats and alt rock undertones on songs like “LIGHT AND DARKNESS” and “DIVINE ATTACK-SHINGEKI.” The track “MONOCHROME” combines wicked double bass drum beats and soaring guitar riffs with a very catchy poppy chorus. Fans of the metal pop fusion now known as “kawaii metal” that BABYMETAL basically invented will not be disappointed. — Colette Claire