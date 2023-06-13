Menu
Treat Williams Killed in Motorcycle Crash

The veteran actor was known for his role in films including Hair and Prince of the City

Treat Williams
Treat Williams, photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
June 12, 2023 | 10:35pm ET

    Treat Williams died Monday in a motorcycle crash. He was 71 years old.

    The actor’s death was confirmed by his longtime agent, who told People that the accident occurred around 5 p.m. local time near Dorset, Vermont. “He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off,” Barry McPherson said. “I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.”

    “He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s,” McPherson added.

    Over the course of five-decade career, Williams amassed more than 120 film, television, and theater credits to his name.

    His notable film roles included the 1979 theatrical adaptation of Hair, Sidney Lumet’s 1981 neo-noir crime drama Prince of the City, and the 1984 neo-western Flash Point.

    More recently, Williams was known for his work in television thanks to his roles on Everwood, Chicago Fire, Blue Bloods, and Chesapeake Shores.

    For his efforts, Williams was nominated for three Golden Globes, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and an Emmy.

