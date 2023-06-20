Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Trent Reznor Identifies the Dua Lipa Song That Made Him “Tear Up”

Reznor shared that it was the "sugarboo" line that "broke" him

Advertisement
Trent Reznor (photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for AFI) and Dua Lipa (photo by Tyrell Hampton)
June 19, 2023 | 8:02pm ET

    Trent Reznor recently revealed that he “teared up” when listening to a Dua Lipa song. Now, the Nine Inch Nails frontman has identified the song in question: her 2020 hit, “Levitating.”

    The original comment was made on Rick Rubin’s podcast, Tetragrammaton, when Reznor shared that he had reassessed his opinion that pop music “sucks generally” after he heard his daughter singing along to one of Lipa’s songs. “She is so into it and it is so cool,” he explained. “It really reminded me of the art of writing a well-crafted song — I teared up listening to a Dua Lipa track, because it was just a really well-done piece of music, you know?”

    When an Instagram user commented on a Sterogum post that they needed to know “which Dua Lipa song made Trent fucking Reznor tear up,” Reznor himself replied to the comment, explaining that it was “Levitating,” off Lipa’s 2020 album, Future Nostalgia. “[My daughter’s] execution was spot on,” Reznor wrote. “When she got to the ‘sugarboo’ line, it broke me.” Listen to the song below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    For her part, Lipa has kept up with being a pop superstar in the years since Future Nostalgia launched her to the industry’s upper echelons. Last month, the 27-year-old shared “Dance the Night,” which was written for Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie. Earlier this year, Tove Lo shared “Borderline,” which Lipa co-wrote.

    As for Reznor, he shared with Rubin that he’s found comfort in film-scoring recently. Accordingly, he’s set to collaborate with Atticus Ross on the soundtrack for the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie.

    Trent Reznor Dua Lipa Levitating

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Foo Fighters Sabotage cover Bonnaroo watch

Foo Fighters Briefly Cover Beastie Boys' "Sabotage" at Bonnaroo: Watch

June 19, 2023

Teresa Taylor

Teresa Taylor, Former Butthole Surfers Drummer, Dead at 60

June 19, 2023

Bebe Rexha struck with phone

Bebe Rexha Struck in the Face by Phone During Concert in New York

June 19, 2023

Foo Fighters and Hayley Williams

Hayley Williams Joins Foo Fighters for "My Hero" at Bonnaroo: Watch

June 19, 2023

Police Line Do Not Cross

Beyond Wonderland Shooting Leaves Two People Dead, Three Injured

June 18, 2023

Foo Fighters at Sonic Temple

Foo Fighters Debut 10-Minute Song "The Teacher" Live: Watch

June 17, 2023

Noah Enos

Chicago Man Found Dead After Attending King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Concert

June 17, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian Recreates "All the Small Things" Video to Reveal Pregnancy

June 17, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Trent Reznor Identifies the Dua Lipa Song That Made Him "Tear Up"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter