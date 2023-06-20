Trent Reznor Identifies the Dua Lipa Song That Made Him “Tear Up”

Trent Reznor recently revealed that he “teared up” when listening to a Dua Lipa song. Now, the Nine Inch Nails frontman has identified the song in question: her 2020 hit, “Levitating.”

The original comment was made on Rick Rubin’s podcast, Tetragrammaton, when Reznor shared that he had reassessed his opinion that pop music “sucks generally” after he heard his daughter singing along to one of Lipa’s songs. “She is so into it and it is so cool,” he explained. “It really reminded me of the art of writing a well-crafted song — I teared up listening to a Dua Lipa track, because it was just a really well-done piece of music, you know?”

When an Instagram user commented on a Sterogum post that they needed to know “which Dua Lipa song made Trent fucking Reznor tear up,” Reznor himself replied to the comment, explaining that it was “Levitating,” off Lipa’s 2020 album, Future Nostalgia. “[My daughter’s] execution was spot on,” Reznor wrote. “When she got to the ‘sugarboo’ line, it broke me.” Listen to the song below.

For her part, Lipa has kept up with being a pop superstar in the years since Future Nostalgia launched her to the industry’s upper echelons. Last month, the 27-year-old shared “Dance the Night,” which was written for Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie. Earlier this year, Tove Lo shared “Borderline,” which Lipa co-wrote.

As for Reznor, he shared with Rubin that he’s found comfort in film-scoring recently. Accordingly, he’s set to collaborate with Atticus Ross on the soundtrack for the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie.