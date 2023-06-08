Peacock has shared a new clip from its live action-comedy adaptation of the classic video game Twisted Metal. Watch it below.

The new clip stars Anthony Mackie as John Doe and the one-of-a-kind voice of Will Arnett (in the body of AEW wrestler Joe Seanoa) as Sweet Tooth in the heat of a violent, yet hilarious physical exchange in what appears to be a casino wasteland. At one point, the two duet the hook and chorus of Sisqo’s “Thong Song,” with Doe sarcastically complimenting Sweet Tooth’s vocal talents.

It also follows the teaser trailer in showcasing the series’ recreation of the game’s original apocalyptic aesthetic. Watch the preview and check out a gallery of first-look images below.

Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai) serves as the showrunner and screenwriter, with Deadpool’s Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese among the executive producers alongside Mackie and Arnett. The main cast also features Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Encanto) and Thomas Haden Church (Spider-Man: No Way Home). Neve Campbell, Richard Cabral, Mike Mitchell, Tahj Vaughans, and Lou Beatty Jr. will guest star.

All 10 episodes of Twisted Metal premiere July 27th on Peacock.