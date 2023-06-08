Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Anthony Mackie Faces Off Against Sweet Tooth in New Twisted Metal TV Series Clip: Watch

Binge all 10 episodes on July 27th

Advertisement
Twisted Metal (Peacock)
June 8, 2023 | 5:00pm ET

    Peacock has shared a new clip from its live action-comedy adaptation of the classic video game Twisted Metal. Watch it below.

    The new clip stars Anthony Mackie as John Doe and the one-of-a-kind voice of Will Arnett (in the body of AEW wrestler Joe Seanoa) as Sweet Tooth in the heat of a violent, yet hilarious physical exchange in what appears to be a casino wasteland. At one point, the two duet the hook and chorus of Sisqo’s “Thong Song,” with Doe sarcastically complimenting Sweet Tooth’s vocal talents.

    It also follows the teaser trailer in showcasing the series’ recreation of the game’s original apocalyptic aesthetic. Watch the preview and check out a gallery of first-look images below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai) serves as the showrunner and screenwriter, with Deadpool’s Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese among the executive producers alongside Mackie and Arnett. The main cast also features Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-NineEncanto) and Thomas Haden Church (Spider-Man: No Way Home). Neve Campbell, Richard Cabral, Mike Mitchell, Tahj Vaughans, and Lou Beatty Jr. will guest star.

    All 10 episodes of Twisted Metal premiere July 27th on Peacock.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

the legend of zelda movie universal nintendo illumination

The Legend of Zelda Being Adapted for the Big Screen: Report

June 8, 2023

the witcher season 3 trailer netflix watch henry cavill fantasy show tv news

Henry Cavill Wields His Sword for the Final Time in The Witcher Season 3 Trailer: Watch

June 8, 2023

Red Hot Chili Peppers Kelly Clarkson show Can't Stop cover

Kelly Clarkson Covers Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Can't Stop": Watch

June 8, 2023

candlebox final album 2023

Candlebox Announce Final Studio Album The Long Goodbye

June 8, 2023

gwar battle maximus reissue

GWAR Announce Battle Maximus 10th Anniversary Expanded Edition, Share "Falling" Remix: Stream

June 8, 2023

spider-man across the spiderverse lego scene 14-year-old animator

14-Year-Old Spider-Man Fan Animated a Scene in Across the Spider-Verse

June 8, 2023

Bryce Paul replaced by Liam Wilson in In Flames

Bassist Bryce Paul Parts Ways with In Flames as Dillinger Escape Plan's Liam Wilson Steps In

June 8, 2023

fucked up the haluci nation john wayne was a nazi mdc cover punk hardcore hip hop electronic music news listen stream

Fucked Up and The Halluci Nation Cover M.D.C.'s "John Wayne Was a Nazi": Stream

June 8, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Anthony Mackie Faces Off Against Sweet Tooth in New Twisted Metal TV Series Clip: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter