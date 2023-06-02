Unknown Mortal Orchestra Expand 2023 Tour, Unveil Tiny Desk Concert: Watch

Unknown Mortal Orchestra have expanded their 2023 tour dates to include a North American run this fall. The news arrives along with the Ruban Nielson-led project’s Tiny Desk Concert, which you can watch now.

After their final UK show in Belfast on September 3rd, UMO will come stateside, kicking off the leg on October 16th in Nashville. They’ll make stops across the south in cities including Atlanta, Orlando, New Orleans, Houston, Albuquerque, and more, wrapping things up on November 1st in Tucson. Tickets for the new tour dates are on sale now at Ticketmaster. Alternatively, can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Although UMO are still pretty fresh off the release of their latest album V, their Tiny Desk set included some older fan favorites: “From the Sun,” “Thought Ballune,” “Little Blu House,” and “Necessary Evil,” before closing out with “Monki.” But to make the occasion all the more special, Nielson’s father joined the band’s usual lineup on saxophone.

Advertisement

Related Video

Watch UMO’s Tiny Desk Concert and see their full 2023 tour dates below.

UMO also recently teamed up with Portugal. The Man on the seasonally-appropriate collaborative single “Summer of Luv.”

Unknown Mortal Orchestra 2023 Tour Dates:

06/03 – Düsseldorf, Germany @ Zakk

06/04 – Berlin, Germany @ Metropol

06/07 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Under Bron

06/08 – Frederiksberg, Denmark @ Syd For Solen 2023

06/09 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret 2023

06/10 – Hamburg, Germany @ ELBJAZZ Festival 2023

06/12 – Paris, France @ La Cigale

06/15 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

06/16 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus

06/17 – Glasgow, UK @ Galvanizers Yard

06/19 – Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop

06/20 – Liverpool, UK @ Content

06/21 – Bristol, UK @ Bristol 02 Academy 1

06/23 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival 2023

08//29 – Southampton, UK @ 108/65

08//30 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Corn Exchange

08/31 – 09/3 – Larmer Tree Gardens, UK @ End Of The Road Festival

09/01 – 09/3 – Co. Laois, Ireland @ Electric Picnic 2023

09/03 – Belfast, UK @ Limelight

10/16 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl*

10/17 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel*

10/19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern*

10/20 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham*

10/20-21 – Miami, FL @ III Points

10/22 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live*

10/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre*

10/26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*

10/27 – Austin, TX @ TBA

10/28 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory In Deep Ellum*

10/30 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace*

10/31 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater*

11/01 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre*

* = w/ Amulets