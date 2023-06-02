Menu
Unknown Mortal Orchestra Expand 2023 Tour, Unveil Tiny Desk Concert: Watch

Supporting their recent album V

unknown mortal orchestra 2023 tour dates tiny desk concert npr music indie rock news listen watch
Unknown Mortal Orchestra (NPR)
June 2, 2023 | 1:43pm ET

    Unknown Mortal Orchestra have expanded their 2023 tour dates to include a North American run this fall. The news arrives along with the Ruban Nielson-led project’s Tiny Desk Concert, which you can watch now.

    After their final UK show in Belfast on September 3rd, UMO will come stateside, kicking off the leg on October 16th in Nashville. They’ll make stops across the south in cities including Atlanta, Orlando, New Orleans, Houston, Albuquerque, and more, wrapping things up on November 1st in Tucson. Tickets for the new tour dates are on sale now at Ticketmaster. Alternatively, can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

    Although UMO are still pretty fresh off the release of their latest album V, their Tiny Desk set included some older fan favorites: “From the Sun,” “Thought Ballune,” “Little Blu House,” and “Necessary Evil,” before closing out with “Monki.” But to make the occasion all the more special, Nielson’s father joined the band’s usual lineup on saxophone.

    Watch UMO’s Tiny Desk Concert and see their full 2023 tour dates below.

    UMO also recently teamed up with Portugal. The Man on the seasonally-appropriate collaborative single “Summer of Luv.”

    Unknown Mortal Orchestra 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/03 – Düsseldorf, Germany @ Zakk
    06/04 – Berlin, Germany @ Metropol
    06/07 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Under Bron
    06/08 – Frederiksberg, Denmark @ Syd For Solen 2023
    06/09 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret 2023
    06/10 – Hamburg, Germany @ ELBJAZZ Festival 2023
    06/12 – Paris, France @ La Cigale
    06/15 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
    06/16 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus
    06/17 – Glasgow, UK @ Galvanizers Yard
    06/19 – Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop
    06/20 – Liverpool, UK @ Content
    06/21 – Bristol, UK @ Bristol 02 Academy 1
    06/23 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival 2023
    08//29 – Southampton, UK @ 108/65
    08//30 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Corn Exchange
    08/31 – 09/3 – Larmer Tree Gardens, UK @ End Of The Road Festival
    09/01 – 09/3 – Co. Laois, Ireland @ Electric Picnic 2023
    09/03 – Belfast, UK @ Limelight
    10/16 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl*
    10/17 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel*
    10/19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern*
    10/20 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham*
    10/20-21 – Miami, FL @ III Points
    10/22 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live*
    10/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre*
    10/26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*
    10/27 – Austin, TX @ TBA
    10/28 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory In Deep Ellum*
    10/30 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace*
    10/31 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater*
    11/01 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre*

    * = w/ Amulets

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

