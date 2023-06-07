Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Vampire Weekend Release Live Album Frog on the Bass Drum Vol. 01 on Vinyl

Recorded at a June 2019 show in Indianapolis, it even features Ezra Koenig rapping

Advertisement
Vampire Weekend live album vinyl Frog on the Bass Drum Vol. 01
Vampire Weekend in 2019, photo by Ben Kaye
June 7, 2023 | 2:31pm ET

    Vampire Weekend have released a vinyl-only live album called Frog on the Bass Drum Vol. 01, which pulls audio from a June 2019 show in Indianapolis where there was, in fact, a frog pictured on their bass drum.

    The setlist from the show featured songs from all four albums of their discography — 2008’s self-titled debut, Contra, Modern Vampires of the City, and Father of the Bride — plus the official release of a 10-minute long cover of Bob Dylan’s Infidels track “Jokerman.” To boot, vocalist Ezra Koenig dropped a quick flow from “Pizza Party,” the debut track from L’Homme Run, the college rap group he formed with Vampire Weekend drummer Chris Tomson.

    Frog on the Bass Drum Vol. 01 also comes with the band’s Quarterly Report newsletter. See the artwork and tracklist below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    2,500 copies of the LP were pressed by the vinyl’s manufacturer, Jack White’s Third Man Pressing in Detroit, and quickly sold out. We’ll keep you updated on subsequent volumes in the ongoing series of live LPs.

     Frog on the Bass Drum Vol. 01 Artwork:

    Frog on the Bass Drum Vol. 01 Tracklist:
    01. Sunflower
    02. Unbelievers
    03. Run
    04. Ladies of Cambridge
    05. This Life
    06. Request Zone + Pizza Party
    07. M79
    08. Jokerman

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

deeper careful build a bridge 2023 tour dates indie rock music news listen stream

Deeper Announce New Album Careful!, Share 2023 Tour Dates

June 7, 2023

slayer igloo cooler

Chill Awaits: Slayer Immortalized with New Igloo Coolers

June 7, 2023

Tenacious D fall US tour

Tenacious D Announce Fall 2023 US Tour Leg

June 7, 2023

Christine and the Queens a day in the water new single Paranoïa, Angels, True Love

Christine and the Queens Share New Single "A day in the water": Stream

June 7, 2023

romy solo album mid air single loveher stream

Romy Announces Debut Solo Album Mid Air, Shares "Loveher": Stream

June 7, 2023

PUP b-sides How to Live with Yourself Smoke Screen new song stream

PUP Share New B-Sides "How to Live with Yourself" and "Smoke Screen": Stream

June 7, 2023

Daliland exclusive clip Salvador Dali Alice Cooper

Salvador Dalí and Alice Cooper Talk Holograms in New Movie Dalíland: Exclusive Clip

June 7, 2023

slipknot clown sitting out shows

Slipknot's Shawn "Clown" Crahan Sitting Out Upcoming Shows to Support Ailing Wife

June 7, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Vampire Weekend Release Live Album Frog on the Bass Drum Vol. 01 on Vinyl

Menu Shop Search Newsletter