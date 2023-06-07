Vampire Weekend Release Live Album Frog on the Bass Drum Vol. 01 on Vinyl

Vampire Weekend have released a vinyl-only live album called Frog on the Bass Drum Vol. 01, which pulls audio from a June 2019 show in Indianapolis where there was, in fact, a frog pictured on their bass drum.

The setlist from the show featured songs from all four albums of their discography — 2008’s self-titled debut, Contra, Modern Vampires of the City, and Father of the Bride — plus the official release of a 10-minute long cover of Bob Dylan’s Infidels track “Jokerman.” To boot, vocalist Ezra Koenig dropped a quick flow from “Pizza Party,” the debut track from L’Homme Run, the college rap group he formed with Vampire Weekend drummer Chris Tomson.

Frog on the Bass Drum Vol. 01 also comes with the band’s Quarterly Report newsletter. See the artwork and tracklist below.

2,500 copies of the LP were pressed by the vinyl’s manufacturer, Jack White’s Third Man Pressing in Detroit, and quickly sold out. We’ll keep you updated on subsequent volumes in the ongoing series of live LPs.

Frog on the Bass Drum Vol. 01 Artwork:

Frog on the Bass Drum Vol. 01 Tracklist:

01. Sunflower

02. Unbelievers

03. Run

04. Ladies of Cambridge

05. This Life

06. Request Zone + Pizza Party

07. M79

08. Jokerman