Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Vampire Weekend Reveal Their Raga-Inspired New Album Is “Close to Done”

"I feel like it just might be our best yet. 10 songs, no skips"

Advertisement
vampire weekend new album raga close to done
Vampire Weekend, photo by Kris Lori
Follow
June 27, 2023 | 10:32am ET

    Vampire Weekend have revealed they are adding raga singing into their repertoire on their new album. Better yet, the New York indie rockers also promised the project is “close to done.”

    In a newsletter (via Vulture) accompanying the first volume of their new vinyl series, drummer Chris Tomson gave fans the lay of the land, saying lead singer Ezra Koenig “took a raga singing lesson with Terry Riley in rural Japan and wrote what he considers to be 7 of his all-time top 10 best songs.” Whether or not the band is replacing guitars with sitars is currently unknown.

    Related Video

    Tomson went on to describe being able to “connect, jawbone, and jam” with his bandmates without any responsibilities and compared it to their formation at Columbia University. “I personally found an immense peace and pleasure from creating with the guys like we had in the Ruggles days,” he wrote. “The vibe was strong.”

    Advertisement

    In a PS, Tomson teased that the currently unnamed follow-up to 2019’s Father of The Bride is “close to done” and promised more news by the end of the year. He added, “I feel like it just might be our best yet. 10 songs, no skips.”

    Earlier this month, Vampire Weekend launched their vinyl-only live album series with Frog on the Bass Drum Vol. 01, which was recorded at a June 2019 show in Indianapolis. It was manufactured by Jack White’s Third Man Pressing and limited to 2,500 copies, which quickly sold out.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

pink ashes thrown onstage london show watch concert wtf music news pop

P!NK Gets Fan's Mother's Ashes Thrown at Her During London Show: Watch

June 27, 2023

jeff rosenstock hellmode new album doubt new song video stream

Jeff Rosenstock Announces New Album HELLMODE, Shares "DOUBT": Stream

June 27, 2023

mammoth wvh

Wolfgang Van Halen's New Mammoth WVH Song "Take a Bow" Recorded with Dad Eddie's Guitar and Amp: Stream

June 27, 2023

will butler + sister squares self titled album

Will Butler + Sister Squares Announce Self-Titled Album, 2023 Tour Dates

June 27, 2023

local natives paradise

Local Natives Reveal Origins of New Song "Paradise": Exclusive

June 27, 2023

gibson richie faulkner flying v custom

Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Unveils New Gibson Signature Model Flying V Custom Guitar

June 27, 2023

Foo Fighters at Sonic Temple

Foo Fighters Announce UK Stadium Tour with Glastonbury-Sized Hole

June 27, 2023

Lewis Capaldi at Glastonbury

Lewis Capaldi Takes Break from Touring: "I'm Still Learning to Adjust to the Impact of My Tourette's"

June 27, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Vampire Weekend Reveal Their Raga-Inspired New Album Is "Close to Done"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter