Veruca Salt’s Louise Post Shares Debut Solo Album Sleepwalker: Stream

She also has 2023 tour dates

Louise Post, photo by Alison Dyer
June 2, 2023 | 11:05am ET

    You might know Louise Post as the co-frontwoman of ’90s alt-rock icons Veruca Salt, but she’s now going solo with Sleepwalker, her debut album under her own name.

    After Veruca Salt released their 2015 comeback album Ghost Notes, Post went back to writing music as usual. But the songs that began flowing out of her — which she says “almost appeared to be writing themselves” — felt much more personal to her than what she’d done previously with a band.

    “I have always identified as a sleepwalker,” Post said of the album’s title in a statement. “I slept-walked around my house routinely when I was a child, and even down the street. I believe in hindsight it was me trying to process what was going on in my home with my parents’ troubled marriage. As far as I know, I stopped sleepwalking after the divorce when I was eight, but it has always been a part of me that I feel protective of, a little girl who I feel sad for.”

    Taking influence from her own personal music heroes as well as new favorites she’s found through her daughter (namely Billie Eilish), Sleepwalker is a continuation of Post’s legacy for heavy hooks and witty lyrics. You can hear the usual spunk of Veruca Salt on the power-pop ripper “Guilty,” but it doesn’t feel like a way to pander to longtime fans as much as a natural progression of  Post’s songwriting in the 2020s. Stream the album via Apple Music or Spotify below.

    Post also has 2023 tour dates lined up, beginning on June 12th in Vancouver and hitting 19 major cities across North America up through the tour’s finale on July 22nd at the Ready Room in St. Louis, Missouri. Find tickets at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Post teased Sleepwalker in an August 2022 interview on Kyle Meredith With…, during which she also talked about her reaction to Olivia Rodrigo covering the Veruca Salt classic “Seether.”

    Sleepwalker Artwork:

    Sleepwalker Tracklist:
    01. Queen of the Pirates
    02. Guilty
    03. What About
    04. All Messed Up
    05. Killer
    06. Hollywood Hills
    07. Secrets
    08. All These Years
    09. Don’t Give Up
    10. God I Know
    11. The Way We Live

    Louise Post 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Cobalt
    06/13 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset
    06/14 – Portland, OR @ MS Studios
    06/15 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall
    06/17 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
    06/19 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
    06/20 – Austin, TX @ Parish
    06/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
    06/25 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
    07/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
    07/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Pinhook
    07/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry
    07/14 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
    07/15 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    07/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz
    07/18 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
    07/20 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
    07/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
    07/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

