Violent Femmes Announce Fall Tour Dates Celebrating 40th Anniversary of Debut Album

The band will play the acoustic-punk masterpiece in its entirety

Violent Femmes fall 2023 tour
Violent Femmes, photo by Mike Benson
June 6, 2023 | 2:41pm ET

    Violent Femmes have added a fall North American leg to their ongoing 40th anniversary tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of their iconic self-titled debut album,

    While the spring leg hit venues in the western half of the States, the fall leg will primarily focus on the East Coast and Midwest. The outing kicks off October 3rd in Milwaukee and runs through an October 22nd show in Richmond, Virginia.

    As they did on the first leg of the tour, Violent Femmes will be playing their debut LP in its entirety at each show. The acoustic-punk masterpiece features such classics as “Blister in the Sun,” “Kiss Off,” “Add It Up,” and “Prove My Love,” among others.

    Related Video

    A Live Nation pre-sale begins Wednesday (June 7th) at 10 a.m. local time using the code DISCO via Ticketmaster. General ticket sales start Friday (June 9th) at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also check for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    The kickoff show in Violent Femmes’ hometown of Milwaukee will feature the band playing alongside the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, while two nights at DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids, Michigan, will find the Femmes performing with the Grand Rapids Symphony.

    See Violent Femmes’ fall tour dates below, and pick up tickets to the upcoming shows here.

    Violent Femmes’ 2023 Tour Dates:
    10/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Bradley Symphony Center *
    10/04 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
    10/05 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
    10/06 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall *
    10/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall *
    10/09 – Cleveland, OH @ TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic
    10/11 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
    10/12 – Montreal QC @ MTELUS
    10/13 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall
    10/14 – Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center
    10/15 – New Haven, CT @ College St Music Hall
    10/17 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    10/18 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
    10/20 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
    10/21 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
    10/22 – Richmond, VA @ The National

    * = symphony performance

    Violent Femmes Fall 2023 tour poster

Artists

