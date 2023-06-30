Menu
Insane Clown Posse’s Violent J Featured on Reality Show for 21-Year Age Gap with New Girlfriend

"She's, like, one of my top two favorite hotties," Violent J, 51, said of his new 30-year-old girlfriend

Violent J girlfriend age gap Sarah Russi Love Don't Judge watch
Sarah Russi and Violent J on Love Don’t Judge (via YouTube)
June 30, 2023 | 9:24am ET

    Insane Clown Posse’s Violent J is the subject of the latest episode of the online reality show about unconventional couples, Love Don’t Judge. The reason he’s on the show? His relationship with his new girlfriend: Sarah Russi, an OnlyFans content creator who’s 21 years his junior.

    The episode explains how Violent J — who’s 51 years old — met Russi online as a fan, leading to the two to begin their controversial love affair. “I was on Instagram, flipping through — every time I’d see a hottie, I’d hit follow,” he explained in the episode. “She’s, like, one of my top two favorite hotties.” Eventually, Violent J slid in Russi’s DMs, and one thing led to another. “I just put my claim on it,” he said. “I was like, ‘Ah, this is my new real estate, I’m moving the fuck in.’”

    Related Video

    Since then, the couple has faced backlash for their 21-year age gap, and for Violent J’s unconventional lifestyle. In the episode, Russi explained that the first time she saw him in his juggalo makeup, it was “a little weird” for her. “I was kinda scared,” she said. “I don’t really mind [it] now, but I prefer him without the face paint.” Watch the episode — entitled “My BF Is 51 – Do I Have ‘Daddy Issues’?” — below.

    Russi, for her part, has become well-known for her unconventional taste in partners. She’s been featured on several previous episodes of Love Don’t Judge for her relationship with ‘70s child star, Mason Reese, and her quest to find a man over the age of 50, because she likes “how they look.” She also previously had a brief fling with Chris Morgan, better known as the Bagel Boss Guy.

    Violent J, of course, is still going strong with Insane Clown Posse. Next week in Thornville, Ohio, the legendary group will host their annual Gathering of the Juggalos event. Running from July 5th through 8th, the 2023 festival will feature sets from ICP and Alien Ant Farm, and other fun stuff, like an hour-long UFO-scouting hayride. In September, ICP will perform at the 2023 Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Virginia.

    As for whoever the other of Violent J’s “top two hotties” is… well, let’s just hope she’s having a good day.

