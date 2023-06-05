Menu
Volbeat Part Ways with Guitarist Rob Caggiano

"We wish our brother Rob all the best with everything he does in the future"

rob caggiano leaves volbeat
Volbeat, photo by Johnny Perilla
June 5, 2023 | 1:09pm ET

    Volbeat have parted ways with guitarist Rob Caggiano, a decade after he joined the Danish band following his departure from Anthrax.

    The split appears to be amicable, with Volbeat releasing an official statement on Caggiano’s departure while wishing the guitarist well in his future endeavors. The Arcane Order axeman Flemming C. Lund will be taking over for Caggiano on Volbeats’ upcoming live dates, including a North American summer tour with Halestorm (get tickets here).

    Volbeat’s full statement reads as follows:

    “After ten incredible years we must sadly announce that Volbeat and Rob Caggiano have parted ways. During our time together we’ve traveled the world sharing great experiences and released four albums that we are immensely proud of, and we wouldn’t change a moment of it.

    We wish our brother Rob all the best with everything he does in the future (we know it’s going to be great)!

    Filling those shoes on stage will be a herculean task, but our good friend Flemming C. Lund (The Arcane Order) will be jumping in to handle lead guitar on our 2023 shows.

    Thank you to all of our incredible fans for their support, and more importantly, thank you to Rob for ten amazing years.”

    Caggiano, also a prolific record producer and studio guitarist, joined Volbeat following two separate stints with Anthrax from 2001 to 2013.

    Originally, Caggiano was only meant to produce Volbeat’s 2013 effort Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies, but the sessions went so well, he became a member of the group. He went on to perform on three more Volbeat albums during his time with the band: 2016’s Seal the Deal & Let’s Boogie, 2019’s Rewind, Replay, Rebound, and, most recently, 2021’s Servant of the Mind.

