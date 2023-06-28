Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Wes Anderson Doesn’t Care About Your Wes Anderson-Themed TikToks

“If somebody sends me something like [a 'Wes Anderson Challenge'] I’ll immediately erase it"

Advertisement
Wes Anderson TikTok
Wes Anderson, photo by Heather Kaplan
June 28, 2023 | 4:32pm ET

More on this topic

Latest Stories

guillermo del toro ai comments natural stupidity

Guillermo del Toro Isn't Afraid of AI, But Fears "Natural Stupidity"

June 28, 2023

evan peters tron 3 ares cast jared leto

Evan Peters Joins Jared Leto in Tron 3 Cast

June 28, 2023

Wes Anderson Movies Ranked

A Definitive Ranking of Every Wes Anderson Movie

June 28, 2023

indiana jones 5 dial of destiny karen allen marion ravenwood

Karen Allen Confirms Return of "Vibrant, Wonderful" Marion Ravenwood in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

June 28, 2023

Julian Sands

Julian Sands, A Room with a View Star, Dead at 65 Following Hiking Accident

June 27, 2023

david corenswet rachel brosnahan superman legacy james gunn clark kent lois lane cast

David Corenswet Is Superman, Rachel Brosnahan Is Lois Lane in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy

June 27, 2023

Elephant 6 documentary new trailer watch

Elephant 6 Documentary Receiving Wide Theatrical Release

June 27, 2023

Five Nights at Freddy's

Animatronics Come to Life in Five Nights at Freddy's Trailer: Watch

June 27, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Wes Anderson Doesn’t Care About Your Wes Anderson-Themed TikToks

Menu Shop Search Newsletter