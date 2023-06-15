Wham! Tell Their Own Story in Trailer for New Netflix Documentary: Watch

Wham! might not’ve been around for long, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have plenty of stories to share. We’ll get to see and hear the best of them in the upcoming Netflix documentary WHAM!, which you can catch a preview of now in the official trailer. It premieres on July 5th.

George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley formed Wham! in 1982 when they were both still teenagers; by June of 1968, they played their last gig at Wembley Stadium. WHAM! aims to document their four-year whirlwind in Michael and Ridgeley’s own words, pulling from their personal archives of rare and never-before-seen footage and interviews.

“Their time in the spotlight was white-hot, becoming the very first western pop act to play in China,” reads the official logline for the documentary. “It was a time that both encapsulated and epitomized not just their youth, but also those of the many millions of fans that adored them..WHAM! charts their incredible journey from school friends to superstars.”

“When I was with Andrew, we were absolutely determined to have a fantastic time,” Michael, who died in 2016, says in archival footage in the trailer. Their time as a duo wasn’t always easy, but going through the rollercoaster of superstardom sure is likely a lot better with your “best mate” by your side. Watch the WHAM! trailer below.