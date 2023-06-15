Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Wham! Tell Their Own Story in Trailer for New Netflix Documentary: Watch

Coming July 5th

Advertisement
wham docuentary trailer watch film movie netflix news pop music
WHAM! (Netflix)
Follow
June 15, 2023 | 1:39pm ET

    Wham! might not’ve been around for long, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have plenty of stories to share. We’ll get to see and hear the best of them in the upcoming Netflix documentary WHAM!which you can catch a preview of now in the official trailer. It premieres on July 5th.

    George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley formed Wham! in 1982 when they were both still teenagers; by June of 1968, they played their last gig at Wembley Stadium. WHAM! aims to document their four-year whirlwind in Michael and Ridgeley’s own words, pulling from their personal archives of rare and never-before-seen footage and interviews.

    “Their time in the spotlight was white-hot, becoming the very first western pop act to play in China,” reads the official logline for the documentary. “It was a time that both encapsulated and epitomized not just their youth, but also those of the many millions of fans that adored them..WHAM! charts their incredible journey from school friends to superstars.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “When I was with Andrew, we were absolutely determined to have a fantastic time,” Michael, who died in 2016, says in archival footage in the trailer. Their time as a duo wasn’t always easy, but going through the rollercoaster of superstardom sure is likely a lot better with your “best mate” by your side. Watch the WHAM! trailer below.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

David Bowie Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars: Motion Picture restored film Jeff Beck Ringo Starr

David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders from Mars: The Motion Picture Returning to Theaters

June 15, 2023

Spider-Man- Into the Spider-Verse tickets tour 2023 presale code onsale how to buy seats

How to Get Tickets to "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert"

June 15, 2023

john williams knighted

John Williams Conducts Surprise Performance of Indiana Jones Theme Song at Dial of Destiny Premiere

June 14, 2023

Tom Hanks When Harry Met Sally too happy about divorce

Tom Hanks Turned Down When Harry Met Sally Because He Was Too “Happy" About His Divorce

June 14, 2023

quentin tarantino animal cruelty film movie director filmmaker news quoteworthy

Quentin Tarantino Draws the Line at Animal Cruelty: "That's a Bridge I Can't Cross"

June 14, 2023

The Blackening Review

The Blackening Delivers Great Scares While Celebrating the Culture: Review

June 14, 2023

asteroid city review

Wes Anderson Gazes at Stars of Many Stripes in Asteroid City: Review

June 13, 2023

avatar way of water disney plus hbo max streaming news movie film sci fi fantasy james cameron

Release of Avatar 3 Delayed Until 2025, Fourth and Fifth Films to Follow in 2029 and 2031

June 13, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Wham! Tell Their Own Story in Trailer for New Netflix Documentary: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter