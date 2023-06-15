Guillermo’s Vampire Transformation Begins in What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 Trailer: Watch

What We Do in the Shadows is returning for Season 5 on July 13th, and the trailer offers a teaser of Guillermo’s attempted transformation into a vampire.

Based on the preview, however, it doesn’t seem to be going so well. 16 days after bribing Derek to turn him into a vampire, Guillermo can’t even transform into a bat. Meanwhile, Colin is running for comptroller and Nandor remains oblivious to the ways of modern society. Watch the trailer below.

Here’s the official logline:

“Nandor feels his familiar (and sometimes friend) Guillermo slipping away as he seems to be spending much more time with Laszlo, whose skills as a gentleman scientist are put to the test as he tries to solve the mystery of the strange and very secret changes Guillermo is going through.

Nadja, suffering the effects of a previously-undiagnosed supernatural hex, reconnects with her family — or at least, a family — from the Old Country, Colin pursues the path of so many energy vampires before him by running for political office and The Guide tries to figure out where she fits in as the relative newcomer to this tightly-knit group who’ve known each other for centuries.”

What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Harvey Guillén as Guillermo, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, and Mark Proksch as Colin. The FX series was created by Jemaine Clement, who serves as executive producer with Taika Waititi, Paul Simms, Sam Johnson, Garrett Basch, and Eli Bush.

Season 5 will premiere on FX with two episodes on Thursday, July 13th at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT and also stream on Hulu. In the meantime, read our review of the Season 4 finale.