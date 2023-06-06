Menu
Wilco Expand 2023 Tour Dates

Supplementing Jeff Tweedy's summer solo dates

Wilco, photo by Peter Crosby
June 6, 2023

    Wilco have expanded their already-busy tour schedule all the way through 2023. The indie rock greats have added a bunch more shows in North America, supplementing frontman Jeff Tweedy’s solo dates this summer.

    After wrapping up their UK/EU leg in Cork, Ireland on September 9th, Wilco will come back stateside on September 25th in Wichita, Kansas. They’ll make stops in cities including Tulsa, Dallas, Denver, and more, including four nights in Los Angeles and back-to-back shows in Seattle. Their final standalone gig will be on October 27th in Bentonville, Arkansas, before going down to Mexico in December for the 2023 iteration of their own Sky Blue Sky Festival.

    Pre-sale for the new dates begins tomorrow, June 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code DISCO) with general sale following Friday the 9th at 10:00 a.m. local. Grab yours at Ticketmaster.

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    See all of Wilco’s 2023 tour dates below. The band’s latest album, Cruel Country, was released last year.

    Wilco 2023 Tour Dates:
    08/10 – Cochran, BE @ Lokerse feesten
    08/12 – Aranda de Duero, ES @ Sonorama Festival
    08/14 – St. Feliu de Guíxols, ES @ Festival Porta Ferrada
    08/16 – Marbella, ES @ Starlite Marbella
    08/17 – Alicante, ES @ Plaza de Toros
    08/19 – Portugal, ES @ Paredes de Coura Festival
    08/20 – Vigo, ES @ Espazos Festival
    08/22 – Ramonville St. Agne, FR @ Le Bikini
    08/24 – San Mauro Pascoli, IT @ Acieloaperto Festival
    08/25 – Turin, IT @ TOdays Festival
    08/27 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
    08/28 – Utecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
    08/30 – London, UK @ 02 Forum Kentish Town
    08/31 – Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival
    09/02 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
    09/03 – Birmingham, UK @ Moseley Folk Festival
    09/05 – Manchester, UK @ The Bridgewater Hall
    09/06 – Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall +
    09/08 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre +
    09/09 – Cork, IE @ Cork Opera House +
    09/25 – Wichita, KS @ Wave *
    09/26 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *
    09/28 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *
    09/29 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater @ Waterloo Park *
    10/01 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium *
    10/03 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Scottsdale Civic Center East Bowl Stage *
    10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *
    10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *
    10/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *
    10/08 – Monterey, CA @ Rebels & Renegades Festival
    10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether *
    10/13 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre *
    10/14 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre*
    10/16 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium *
    10/17 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^
    10/18 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^
    10/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater ^
    10/22 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^
    10/23 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro Theater ^
    10/25 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre ^
    10/26 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre ^
    10/27 – Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary ^
    12/02 – 12/06 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Sky Blue Sky (Hard Rock Hotel)

    + = w/ Anna Miekie
    * = w/ My Brightest Diamond
    ^ = w/ Nina Nastasia

    Jeff Tweedy Solo 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/19 – South Deerfield, MA @ Summer Stage at Tree House Brewing*
    06/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *
    06/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *
    06/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *
    06/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *
    06/27 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis *
    06/28 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis *
    07/18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Sheldon Concert Hall*
    07/19 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre *
    07/21 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater * [SOLD OUT]
    07/22 – Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center *
    07/23 – Grand Junction, CO @ Avalon Theatre *
    07/25 – Boise, ID @ Egyptian Theatre *
    07/26 – Sandpoint, ID @ Panida Theater *
    07/28 – Carnation, WA @ Timber! Festival
    07/29 – Vernon, BC – Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre ^

    * = w/ Le Ren
    ^ = w/ Scott McCaughey

