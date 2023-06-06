Wilco have expanded their already-busy tour schedule all the way through 2023. The indie rock greats have added a bunch more shows in North America, supplementing frontman Jeff Tweedy’s solo dates this summer.

After wrapping up their UK/EU leg in Cork, Ireland on September 9th, Wilco will come back stateside on September 25th in Wichita, Kansas. They’ll make stops in cities including Tulsa, Dallas, Denver, and more, including four nights in Los Angeles and back-to-back shows in Seattle. Their final standalone gig will be on October 27th in Bentonville, Arkansas, before going down to Mexico in December for the 2023 iteration of their own Sky Blue Sky Festival.

Pre-sale for the new dates begins tomorrow, June 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code DISCO) with general sale following Friday the 9th at 10:00 a.m. local. Grab yours at Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

See all of Wilco’s 2023 tour dates below. The band’s latest album, Cruel Country, was released last year.

Wilco 2023 Tour Dates:

08/10 – Cochran, BE @ Lokerse feesten

08/12 – Aranda de Duero, ES @ Sonorama Festival

08/14 – St. Feliu de Guíxols, ES @ Festival Porta Ferrada

08/16 – Marbella, ES @ Starlite Marbella

08/17 – Alicante, ES @ Plaza de Toros

08/19 – Portugal, ES @ Paredes de Coura Festival

08/20 – Vigo, ES @ Espazos Festival

08/22 – Ramonville St. Agne, FR @ Le Bikini

08/24 – San Mauro Pascoli, IT @ Acieloaperto Festival

08/25 – Turin, IT @ TOdays Festival

08/27 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

08/28 – Utecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

08/30 – London, UK @ 02 Forum Kentish Town

08/31 – Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/02 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

09/03 – Birmingham, UK @ Moseley Folk Festival

09/05 – Manchester, UK @ The Bridgewater Hall

09/06 – Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall +

09/08 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre +

09/09 – Cork, IE @ Cork Opera House +

09/25 – Wichita, KS @ Wave *

09/26 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *

09/28 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *

09/29 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater @ Waterloo Park *

10/01 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium *

10/03 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Scottsdale Civic Center East Bowl Stage *

10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

10/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

10/08 – Monterey, CA @ Rebels & Renegades Festival

10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether *

10/13 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre *

10/14 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre*

10/16 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium *

10/17 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^

10/18 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^

10/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater ^

10/22 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^

10/23 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro Theater ^

10/25 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre ^

10/26 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre ^

10/27 – Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary ^

12/02 – 12/06 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Sky Blue Sky (Hard Rock Hotel)

Advertisement

+ = w/ Anna Miekie

* = w/ My Brightest Diamond

^ = w/ Nina Nastasia

Jeff Tweedy Solo 2023 Tour Dates:

06/19 – South Deerfield, MA @ Summer Stage at Tree House Brewing*

06/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *

06/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *

06/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *

06/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *

06/27 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis *

06/28 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis *

07/18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Sheldon Concert Hall*

07/19 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre *

07/21 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater * [SOLD OUT]

07/22 – Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center *

07/23 – Grand Junction, CO @ Avalon Theatre *

07/25 – Boise, ID @ Egyptian Theatre *

07/26 – Sandpoint, ID @ Panida Theater *

07/28 – Carnation, WA @ Timber! Festival

07/29 – Vernon, BC – Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre ^

* = w/ Le Ren

^ = w/ Scott McCaughey