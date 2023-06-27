Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Will Butler + Sister Squares Announce Self-Titled Album, 2023 Tour Dates

Listen to lead single "Long Grass"

Advertisement
will butler + sister squares self titled album
Will Butler + Sister Squares, photo by Alexa Viscius
June 27, 2023 | 10:07am ET

    Will Butler is teaming up with his backing band Sister Squares for a new album, naturally titled Will Butler + Sister Squares. The LP arrives September 22nd via Merge, and as a preview, the artists have shared the lead single “Long Grass.” The band have also mapped out North American and European tour dates for later this year.

    Butler began working with Sister Squares — Miles Francis, Julie Shore, Jenny Shore, and Sara Dobbs — several years ago, when he first began putting out solo music. “I met Jenny — my wife! — in college, the year before I joined Arcade Fire,” he explained in a statement. “When I needed a band to tour Policy, I asked [Jenny’s sister] Julie to join because I trusted her musically. And I asked Sara, Jenny and Julie’s childhood friend, because I knew she was super talented.” Meanwhile, Buter met previous Antibalas drummer Francis when his band opened for Arcade Fire.

    Related Video

    Sister Squares have supported Butler on tour as he’s promoted three albums under his own name, but the decision to call his latest project Will Butler + Sister Squares came from a desire to collaborate even earlier, in the writing process. “After Generations, I considered making a weird solo record. Me alone in the basement, etc., etc. Mostly I realized that what I wanted was the opposite,” he explained.

    Advertisement

    Recorded last August and produced by Francis, Will Butler + Sister Squares serves up pop music through the lens of a 40-year-old indie rock veteran. “I had quit my band Arcade Fire very recently, after 20 years — maybe the most complex decision of my life,” Butler said of the origins of the record. “I had spent the preceding two years at home with my three children. I was 39 years old. I was waking up every morning and reading Emily Dickinson, until I had read every Emily Dickinson poem. I was listening to Morrissey, to Shostakovich, to the Spotify top 50. I had unformed questions with inchoate answers. But, honestly, I was feeling great about the record.”

    Lead single “Long Grass” delivers on those Adult Pop vibes, setting the most intellectual story you could imagine to a dance-inducing combination of lively drums and bubbling keys. “I had read this novella called Jamila by a Soviet/Kyrgyz author named Chingiz Aitmatov from the ’50s,” Butler explained. “It’s about an artist looking back on his childhood in a small town in Kyrgyzstan in WWII. It’s about love, and becoming an artist, and melancholy, and vast landscapes with a single train track running through them. And it reminded me of young adulthood, of wandering moodily down the train tracks. Maybe the song is also about leaving behind the things that formed us, but trying to remember the world as it used to be?”

    Pre-orders for Will Butler + Sister Squares are ongoing. The artists will support the album with a fall tour of North America and Europe; grab tickets via Ticketmaster, or find deals over at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed via StubHub’s FanProtect Program.

    Advertisement

    Last year, Butler shared the singles “A Stranger’s House” and “Nearer to Thee.” He left Arcade Fire that March after joining the band in 2003.

    Will Butler + Sister Squares Artwork:
    will butler + sister square album artwork

    Will Butler + Sister Squares Tracklist:
    01. Open
    02. Stop Talking
    03. Willows
    04. Long Grass
    05. Me & My Friends
    06. Saturday Night
    07. Car Crash
    08. Sunlight
    09. Arrow of Time
    10. I Am Standing in a Room
    11. Good Friday, 1613
    12. Old Year
    13. Hee Loop
    14. The Window

    Will Butler + Sister Squares 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/29 – 07/30 — Guelph, ON @ Hillside Festival
    09/23 — Brooklyn, NY @ Zone One
    10/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
    10/04 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
    10/06 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
    10/07 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza
    10/08 — Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
    10/17 — Boston, MA @ Deep Cuts
    10/18 — Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz
    10/19 — Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
    10/20 — Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch
    10/21 — Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
    10/22 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
    11/07 — Riga, LV @ Palladium
    11/10 — Berlin, DE @ Privatclub
    11/12 — Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall
    11/14 — Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown
    11/15 — Paris, FR @ Café de la Danse
    11/16 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique
    11/17 — London, UK @ ICA
    11/18 — Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s
    11/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
    12/01 — Washington, DC @ DC9
    12/02 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

    Advertisement

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Foo Fighters at Sonic Temple

Foo Fighters Announce UK Stadium Tour with Glastonbury-Sized Hole

June 27, 2023

Alice in Chains

Alice in Chains Announce Fall 2023 US Headlining Shows

June 26, 2023

The Used 2023 tour

The Used Announce Fall 2023 US Tour

June 26, 2023

OTTTO Bastardane 2023 tour

OTTTO and Bastardane (Bands Featuring Sons of Metallica Members) Announce Summer 2023 North American Tour

June 26, 2023

taylor swift tickets world tour eras 2023 2024 international presale onsale dates

How to Get Tickets to Taylor Swift's "Eras" International Tour

June 25, 2023

kim petras tickets feed the beast tour 2023 2024 live dates presale code onsale how to buy

How to Get Tickets to Kim Petras' "Feed the Beast World Tour"

June 25, 2023

doja cat tickets the scarlet tour 2023 live dates presale code onsale verified fan how to buy

How to Get Tickets to Doja Cat's 2023 Tour

June 25, 2023

Portugal The Man Chris Black Saved My Life new album stream 2023 tour dates

Portugal. The Man Share New Album Chris Black Changed My Life: Stream

June 23, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Will Butler + Sister Squares Announce Self-Titled Album, 2023 Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Newsletter