Willie Nelson Announces New Album Bluegrass, Shares “You Left Me a Long, Long Time Ago”: Stream

Featuring 12 classic songs reinterpreted with his bluegrass ensemble

Willie Nelson, photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images
June 22, 2023 | 12:46pm ET

    Willie Nelson has announced a new album titled Bluegrass, out September 15th via Legacy Recordings. As a preview, he’s shared the new track “You Left Me a Long, Long Time Ago.”

    As the title implies, Bluegrass features 12 classic songs from Nelson’s expansive catalog reinterpreted with his bluegrass ensemble. All of the tracks selected for the album were penned by Nelson, except for “Good Hearted Woman,” which he co-wrote with Waylon Jennings. Other highlights include “On the Road Again,” “Yesterday’s Wine,” and “Still is Still Moving to Me.”

    The album was produced by Nelson’s longtime collaborator Buddy Cannon and features contributions from Barry Bales (upright bass), Ron Block (banjo), Aubrey Haynie (fiddle), Rob Ickes (dobro), Josh Martin (acoustic guitar), Mickey Raphael (harmonica), Seth Taylor (mandolin), Bobby Terry (acoustic guitar, gut string guitar), and Dan Tyminski (mandolin). Its cover art was made by Willie’s son Micah Nelson. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    “You Left Me a Long, Long Time Ago” was originally released as part of Nelson’s 1982 collaborative album with Kris Kristofferson, Dolly Parton, and Brenda Lee called The Winning Hand. He performed that version with Lee, but handles the primary vocals on the new song all by himself.

    “I stood with helpless hands and watched me lose your love,” Nelson sings with a sense of resignation. “A little more each day then it was gone/ I kept wonderin’ just how long until this day would come.” Stream the track below.

    Get Willie Nelson Tickets Here

    Nelson’s last album, I Don’t Know a Thing About Love, was released earlier this year. In April, he celebrated his 90th birthday in style at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, bringing Neil Young, Margo Price, Snoop Dogg, The Chicks, Sturgill Simpson, and more on stage for the event. He also has a new book due out later this year.

    Later this month, the future Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will head out on his Outlaw Music Festival Tour, which runs through October. He’s also set to host the 50th anniversary of his annual Fourth of July Picnic in Austin. Get tickets to all of his upcoming shows here.

    Bluegrass Artwork:

    willie nelson bluegrass new album artwork

    Bluegrass Tracklist:
    01. No Love Around
    02. Somebody Pick Up My Pieces
    03. Good Hearted Woman (co-written with Waylon Jennings)
    04. Sad Songs and Waltzes
    05. Home Motel
    06. You Left Me a Long, Long Time Ago
    07. Yesterday’s Wine
    08. Bloody Mary Morning
    09. Slow Down Old World
    10. Still Is Still Moving to Me
    11. On the Road Again
    12. Man with the Blues

    Listen to Margo Price discuss spending Thanksgiving with Willie Nelson on a past episode of Kyle Meredith With…

