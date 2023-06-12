Lakers Face a Threat to Their Dynasty in Winning Time Season 2 Trailer: Watch

HBO has set the release date for Season 2 of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers for August 6th and previewed it with a new teaser trailer.

After winning the NBA championship in Season 1, the Lakers and their star player Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) face a new threat: his former collegiate adversary and now-Boston Celtic Larry Bird (Sean Patrick Small). With the rivalry mounting between the two teams, Lakers coach Pat Riley (Adrien Brody) puts extra pressure on his players.

“They’ve won their rings, we’ve won ours,” he says. “None of it meant shit ’cause it wasn’t against them.” Lakers owner Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly) adds, “This is survival of the fittest. It’s not about basketball, it’s about winning.” Watch the full clip below.

Related Video

Winning Time is executive produced by Adam McKay and Kevin Messick with showrunner and writer Max Borenstein, who co-created the series with Jim Hecht. The star-studded cast also features Jason Clarke as Jerry West, Jason Segal as Lakers coach Paul Westhead, Dr. Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, DeVaughn Nixon as Norm Nixon, and Gabby Hoffman as Claire Rothman.

Season 2 will span seven episodes and premiere on August 6th at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. It will also be available to stream on Max. In the meantime, revisit our review of Season 1 here.