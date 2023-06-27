Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Wolfgang Van Halen’s New Mammoth WVH Song “Take a Bow” Recorded with Dad Eddie’s Guitar and Amp: Stream

"It makes me happy to capture some of dad’s history on this song forever"

Advertisement
mammoth wvh
Wolfgang Van Halen of Mammoth WVH, photo by Raymond Ahner
June 27, 2023 | 10:25am ET

    Mammoth WVH — the Grammy-nominated rock band spearheaded by Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolfgang Van Halen — have unveiled the new song “Take a Bow.” The track appears on the upcoming album Mammoth II, arriving August 4th.

    The new single marks the third song that Wolfgang has released from Mammoth II, following “Like a Pastime” and “Another Celebration at the End of the World.” It’s the longest track on the album, clocking in at nearly seven minutes.

    Related Video

    “Take a Bow” will likely appeal to Eddie Van Halen fans, as the track features a dramatic guitar solo that Wolfgang performed on his late father’s original Frankenstein guitar while playing it through the Van Halen legend’s Marshall head amp and cabinet.

    Advertisement

    “It was the last song we finished,” Wolfgang said of the new track in a statement. “It’s officially the longest song I’ve released to date, and I feel the guitar solo is really special. I played the solo on the original Frankenstein guitar and through dad’s original Marshall head and one of the original cabinets. It’s straight up what he used on the earliest Van Halen records. It makes me happy to capture some of dad’s history on this song forever.”

    alter bridge sevendust wvh tour
     Editor's Pick
    Alter Bridge Add Summer 2023 North American Tour with Sevendust and Mammoth WVH

    Mammoth WVH will be hitting the road on a summer North American outing with with Alter Bridge and Sevendust beginning in early August, while also playing select shows on Metallica’s stadium tour. Tickets to the band’s upcoming gigs are available here.

    Pre-order Mammoth II here, and check out the lyric video for “Take a Bow” below.

    Advertisement

     

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

jeff rosenstock hellmode new album doubt new song video stream

Jeff Rosenstock Announces New Album HELLMODE, Shares "DOUBT": Stream

June 27, 2023

local natives paradise

Local Natives Reveal Origins of New Song "Paradise": Exclusive

June 27, 2023

the armed perfect saviors sport of form stream

The Armed Announce New Album Perfect Saviors, Share "Sport of Form" Featuring Julien Baker: Stream

June 27, 2023

3rd Secret new band

3rd Secret (Nirvana, Soundgarden, Pearl Jam Members) Release Second Album: Stream

June 26, 2023

Animal Collective defeat not a suite new single song stream

Animal Collective Share New 22-Minute Single "Defeat": Stream

June 26, 2023

Zach Bryan audio clips tease new album stream

Zach Bryan Teases New Album With 10 Audio Clips: Stream

June 26, 2023

the swell season the answer is yes new song video stream

The Swell Season Return with "The Answer Is Yes," Their First New Music in Over 10 Years: Stream

June 26, 2023

Public Image Ltd. car chase end of the world

Public Image Ltd. Share New Song "Car Chase": Stream

June 24, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Wolfgang Van Halen's New Mammoth WVH Song "Take a Bow" Recorded with Dad Eddie's Guitar and Amp: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter