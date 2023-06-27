Wolfgang Van Halen’s New Mammoth WVH Song “Take a Bow” Recorded with Dad Eddie’s Guitar and Amp: Stream

Mammoth WVH — the Grammy-nominated rock band spearheaded by Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolfgang Van Halen — have unveiled the new song “Take a Bow.” The track appears on the upcoming album Mammoth II, arriving August 4th.

The new single marks the third song that Wolfgang has released from Mammoth II, following “Like a Pastime” and “Another Celebration at the End of the World.” It’s the longest track on the album, clocking in at nearly seven minutes.

“Take a Bow” will likely appeal to Eddie Van Halen fans, as the track features a dramatic guitar solo that Wolfgang performed on his late father’s original Frankenstein guitar while playing it through the Van Halen legend’s Marshall head amp and cabinet.

“It was the last song we finished,” Wolfgang said of the new track in a statement. “It’s officially the longest song I’ve released to date, and I feel the guitar solo is really special. I played the solo on the original Frankenstein guitar and through dad’s original Marshall head and one of the original cabinets. It’s straight up what he used on the earliest Van Halen records. It makes me happy to capture some of dad’s history on this song forever.”

Mammoth WVH will be hitting the road on a summer North American outing with with Alter Bridge and Sevendust beginning in early August, while also playing select shows on Metallica’s stadium tour. Tickets to the band’s upcoming gigs are available here.

Pre-order Mammoth II here, and check out the lyric video for “Take a Bow” below.