Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Woods Announce New Album Perennial, Share Double Lead Singles: Stream

Their 12th project follows 2020's Strange to Explain

Advertisement
woods perennial singles between the past white winter melody preorder
Woods, photo by John Andrews
June 20, 2023 | 8:27am ET

    Woods have announced their new album Perennial, due September 15th on Woodsist, with the dual debut singles, “Between the Past” and “White Winter Melody.”

    Recorded in the same Stinson Beach, California studio that yielded 2020’s Strange to Explain and produced by bandmates Jeremy Earl and Jarvis Taveniere, Perennial was partially inspired by Earl’s realization that “perennial plants and flowers are nature’s loops.” Along with Earl, Taveniere, and long-time members John Andrews and Kyle Forester, the album also features pedal steel work from Connor Gallaher. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Perennial boasts 11 tracks, led by the first two singles “Between the Past” and “White Winter Melody.” The paired release highlights the band’s mix of folk psychedelia and vocals-free constructions, with “White Winter Melody” representing one of the album’s four completely instrumental tracks. Stream both songs below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Woods most recently released a deluxe edition of Strange to Explain in June 2021. Reflections Vol. 1, a compilation of archival rarities including recordings with former bassist Kevin Morby, dropped just a few months earlier in 2020.

    Perennial Artwork:

    woods perennial woodsist artwork poster cover between the past white winter melody preorder

    Perennial Tracklist:
    01. The Shed
    02. Between the Past
    03. Another Side
    04. White Winter Melody
    05. Sip of Happiness
    06. Little Black Flowers
    07. Day Moving On
    08. The Wind Again
    09. Weep
    10. Double Dream
    11. Perennial

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

The Smile Tickets Tour Thom Yorke Jonny Greenwood Tom Skinner A Light for Attracting Attention 2022 dates

The Smile Release New Single "Bending Hectic": Stream

June 20, 2023

Brad new album 2023

Brad (feat. Stone Gossard) Share New Song "Hey Now What's the Problem?": Stream

June 16, 2023

Kevin Shields new music release flash drive fuzz pedal song

My Bloody Valentine's Kevin Shields Secretly Releases New Music

June 16, 2023

Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah (fka Christian Scott) Announces New Album, Shares “Xodokan Iko – Hu Na Ney": Stream

June 16, 2023

pretenders jonny greenwood new song i think about you daily

The Pretenders Team with Jonny Greenwood on New Song "I Think About You Daily": Stream

June 16, 2023

dolly parton bygones rob halford magic man cover ann wilson nikki sixx and john 5 new songs stream

Dolly Parton Shares New Song with Rob Halford and "Magic Man" Cover with Ann Wilson: Stream

June 16, 2023

Home Is Where the whaler track by track interview breakdown

Home Is Where Break Down New Album The Whaler Track by Track: Exclusive

June 16, 2023

Pharrell Voices of Fire new single joy unspeakable

Pharrell Joins Gospel Choir Voices of Fire on "JOY (Unspeakable)": Stream

June 16, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Woods Announce New Album Perennial, Share Double Lead Singles: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter