Woods have announced their new album Perennial, due September 15th on Woodsist, with the dual debut singles, “Between the Past” and “White Winter Melody.”

Recorded in the same Stinson Beach, California studio that yielded 2020’s Strange to Explain and produced by bandmates Jeremy Earl and Jarvis Taveniere, Perennial was partially inspired by Earl’s realization that “perennial plants and flowers are nature’s loops.” Along with Earl, Taveniere, and long-time members John Andrews and Kyle Forester, the album also features pedal steel work from Connor Gallaher. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Perennial boasts 11 tracks, led by the first two singles “Between the Past” and “White Winter Melody.” The paired release highlights the band’s mix of folk psychedelia and vocals-free constructions, with “White Winter Melody” representing one of the album’s four completely instrumental tracks. Stream both songs below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Woods most recently released a deluxe edition of Strange to Explain in June 2021. Reflections Vol. 1, a compilation of archival rarities including recordings with former bassist Kevin Morby, dropped just a few months earlier in 2020.

Perennial Artwork:

Perennial Tracklist:

01. The Shed

02. Between the Past

03. Another Side

04. White Winter Melody

05. Sip of Happiness

06. Little Black Flowers

07. Day Moving On

08. The Wind Again

09. Weep

10. Double Dream

11. Perennial