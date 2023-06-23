Menu
Young Thug Releases New Album from Jail: Business is Business

Featuring Drake, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Nate Ruess and more

Young Thug Business is Business new album stream
Young Thug, photo by Frank Schwichtenberg via Wikimedia Commons
June 23, 2023 | 8:10am ET

    Even though he’s been in jail for over a year, nothing is going to stop Young Thug from doing his business — on Friday (June 23rd), the 31-year-old rapper released Business is Business, his third full-length album. Stream it below.

    News of the album first arrived via a mysterious QR code posted to Young Thug’s Instagram last week, which brought fans to a website featuring the artwork for the album (a photo of him in a courtroom alongside several other defendants). After a countdown completed, details of the 15-track album were revealed. On Thursday evening, the record’s executive producer, Metro Boomin, tweeted a version of the artwork along with the caption “I got you for life and after that brodie,” presumably sending a message of hope to Young Thug.

    Business is Business builds upon the musical canon Young Thug began with his 2019 full-length debut, So Much Fun. Like that album, the new release features plenty of high-profile features, from Drake to Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, fun.’s Nate Ruess, 21 Savage, and more. Listen to the album below.

    Related Video

    Young Thug was arrested for gang activity and racketeering charges in Atlanta in May 2022, and has been held in Fulton County Jail ever since a judge deemed him a “danger to the community.” This isn’t his first release from behind bars — in fact, in the past year he’s appeared on releases by Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Metro Boomin, and more.

    Business is Business represents a whole new chapter in his career, however. Following up his celebrated 2021 release, Punk, the album demonstrates Young Thug’s desire to continue fostering his artistry, despite the logistical barriers in the way. According to a press release, when asked about the album, he simply replied: “Business is business.”

    In January, a juror from Young Thug’s case was forced to write a 30-page essay on jury duty after she missed an appearance in court due to a business trip. The judge, Ural Glanville, has been described as “stern,” and the case as a whole has been criticized as prosecutorial overreach.

    Business is Business Artwork:

    Young Thug Business is Business album stream

    Business is Business Tracklist:
    01. Parade on Cleveland (feat. Drake)
    02. Money On The Dresser
    03. Gucci Grocery Bag
    04. Cars Bring Me Out (feat. Future)
    05. Wit Da Racks (feat. 21 Savage, Travis Scott, and Yak Gotti)
    06. Uncle M
    07. Abracadabra (feat. Travis Scott)
    08. Went Thru It
    09. Oh U Went (feat. Drake)
    10. Want Me Dead (feat. 21 Savage)
    11. Hellcat Kenny (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
    12. Mad Dog
    13. Jonesboro
    14. Hoodie (feat. BSlime and Lil Gotit)
    15. Global Access (feat. Nate Ruess)

Artists

