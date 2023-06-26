Zach Bryan Teases New Album With 10 Audio Clips: Stream

Zach Bryan is quickly becoming one of the biggest names in country, and now he’s back with new music. On Sunday night, he shared audio clips to Instagram previewing 10 songs, presumably from his forthcoming untitled studio album. Listen to the clips below.

“Album soon,” Bryan wrote as the caption for the post sharing the clips, before reminding fans of his personal passion for his music. “This one was for me, I do not care if you like it. I love you guys and thank you so much for getting us this far”

None of the 10 clips feature visuals beyond a graphic of a sound wave, but they all present Bryan’s inventive country sound loud and clear. Tying together classic country sonics — like fiddles, acoustics, and slide guitars — with pianos, ethereal harmonic pads, and Bryan’s soulful croon, a unique combination forms, blending the old soul of Americana with the challenges and perspectives of the modern world. Check out the clips below.

Last year, Bryan’s Platinum-selling third album, American Heartbreak, launched the 27-year-old musician into a new tier of stardom. Then, last December, he augmented that by sharing his definitively anti-Ticketmaster live album, All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live from Red Rocks), which was followed by the announcement of a tour that side-stepped Ticketmaster entirely.

This past January, Bryan shared a single, “Dawns,” a collaboration with Maggie Rogers. One of the clips shared on Instagram features harmonies from a female singer, leading some to wonder whether Rogers collaborated with Bryan on the new album as well.

Bryan’s 2023 tour is still ongoing, and will run all the way through the end of August. Check out the full list of dates, and grab your tickets here.