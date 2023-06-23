The Zombies Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

It’s the time of
the season The Zombies’ 2023 North American tour. The British psych-pop legends are headed to the US and Canada this October in support of their recent album Different Game.
The Zombies will kick things off in New Westminster, British Columbia on October 1st, before hitting cities including Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago, Toronto, Cincinnati, and New York. The 20-date trek will wrap up outside Philadelphia on October 29th.
Tickets for all tour dates are on sale now over at Ticketmaster. You can also check for deals at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
See The Zombies full North American 2023 tour date schedule below.
The Zombies 2023 Tour Dates:
10/01 – New Westminster, BC @ Massey Theatre
10/02 – Seattle, WA @ Washington Hall
10/03 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
10/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts
10/06 – Glendale, CA @ Alex Theatre
10/07 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
10/09 – Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center
10/11 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
10/13 – St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater
10/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ South Milwaukee PAC
10/15 – Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music
10/17 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
10/18 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
10/19 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
10/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ Ludlow Garage
10/22 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park
10/24 – Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere
10/26 – Beverly, MA @ The Cabot
10/27 – New York, NY @ Adler Hall at the NY Society of Ethical Culture
10/29 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre