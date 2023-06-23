Menu
The Zombies Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

The time of the season arrives this October

June 23, 2023 | 11:59am ET

    It’s the time of the season The Zombies’ 2023 North American tour. The British psych-pop legends are headed to the US and Canada this October in support of their recent album Different Game.

    The Zombies will kick things off in New Westminster, British Columbia on October 1st, before hitting cities including Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago, Toronto, Cincinnati, and New York. The 20-date trek will wrap up outside Philadelphia on October 29th.

    Tickets for all tour dates are on sale now over at Ticketmaster. You can also check for deals at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    See The Zombies full North American 2023 tour date schedule below.

    The Zombies 2023 Tour Dates:
    10/01 – New Westminster, BC @ Massey Theatre
    10/02 – Seattle, WA @ Washington Hall
    10/03 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
    10/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts
    10/06 – Glendale, CA @ Alex Theatre
    10/07 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
    10/09 – Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center
    10/11 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
    10/13 – St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater
    10/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ South Milwaukee PAC
    10/15 – Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music
    10/17 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
    10/18 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
    10/19 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
    10/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ Ludlow Garage
    10/22 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park
    10/24 – Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere
    10/26 – Beverly, MA @ The Cabot
    10/27 – New York, NY @ Adler Hall at the NY Society of Ethical Culture
    10/29 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

The Zombies Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

