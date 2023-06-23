The Zombies Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

It’s the time of the season The Zombies’ 2023 North American tour. The British psych-pop legends are headed to the US and Canada this October in support of their recent album Different Game.

The Zombies will kick things off in New Westminster, British Columbia on October 1st, before hitting cities including Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago, Toronto, Cincinnati, and New York. The 20-date trek will wrap up outside Philadelphia on October 29th.

Tickets for all tour dates are on sale now over at Ticketmaster. You can also check for deals at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Advertisement

Related Video

See The Zombies full North American 2023 tour date schedule below.

The Zombies 2023 Tour Dates:

10/01 – New Westminster, BC @ Massey Theatre

10/02 – Seattle, WA @ Washington Hall

10/03 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

10/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts

10/06 – Glendale, CA @ Alex Theatre

10/07 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

10/09 – Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center

10/11 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

10/13 – St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater

10/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ South Milwaukee PAC

10/15 – Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

10/17 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10/18 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/19 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

10/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ Ludlow Garage

10/22 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park

10/24 – Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

10/26 – Beverly, MA @ The Cabot

10/27 – New York, NY @ Adler Hall at the NY Society of Ethical Culture

10/29 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre