2023 Emmy Awards Postponed Due to Hollywood Strikes

The 2023 Emmy Awards have been postponed due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The annual ceremony honoring the best in television had originally been scheduled to air on September 18th. While a rescheduled date has not yet been set, Variety reports that it’ll likely take place no sooner than January 2024.

HBO titles including Succession, The Last of Us, The White Lotus, and Barry lead this year’s Emmy nominees. Other notable contenders include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Bear, Wednesday, and Jury Duty.

