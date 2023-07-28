Menu
2023 Emmy Awards Postponed Due to Hollywood Strikes

The ceremony had been scheduled to take place in September

2023 Emmy Awards
Photo via Getty
July 27, 2023 | 11:11pm ET

    The 2023 Emmy Awards have been postponed due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

    The annual ceremony honoring the best in television had originally been scheduled to air on September 18th. While a rescheduled date has not yet been set, Variety reports that it’ll likely take place no sooner than January 2024.

    HBO titles including Succession, The Last of Us, The White Lotus, and Barry lead this year’s Emmy nominees. Other notable contenders include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Bear, Wednesday, and Jury Duty.

    Read our explainer on why the Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild of America are simultaneously striking for the first time in over 60 years.

2023 Emmy Awards Postponed Due to Hollywood Strikes

