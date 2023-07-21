Menu
Limp Bizkit, Pantera, Slipknot, and More Rock 2023 Inkcarceration Festival: Photo Gallery

Lamb of God, Megadeth, GWAR, and more also played the three-day event at the Shawshank Redemption prison

Inkcarceration 2023
Limp Bizkit, Pantera, and Slipknot at Inkcarceration 2023 (photos by Amy Harris)
July 21, 2023 | 1:49pm ET

    The 2023 InkCarceration festival took place this past weekend at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. The old prison site is the location where the acclaimed movie The Shawshank Redemption was filmed.

    Limp Bizkit headlined the Friday (July 14th) lineup, rollin’ out a 12-song set that included favorites like “Break Stuff” and “Nookie.” Singer Fred Durst sported yet another new look, this time wearing a curly gray wig that made him look like a cross between ELO singer Jeff Lynne and late painter Bob Ross. Other acts on the Friday bill included Coal Chamber, Highly Suspect, Hatebreed, and more.

    The revamped Pantera topped the rainy Saturday (July 15th) bill, performing a 14-song set featuring such classics as “A New Level,” “Walk,” and “Cowboys From Hell.” Lamb of God (with singer Randy Blythe sporting a new buzz cut), In This Moment, Motionless in White, and Underoath also played the fest’s middle day.

    Slipknot closed out the rock and tattoo fest on Sunday (July 16th) with a 16-song set ending with a one-two punch encore of “Duality” and Spit It Out.” The final day also included sets by Megadeth, GWAR, Bush, Flyleaf, and more.

    Heavy Consequence photographer Amy Harris was there to capture all the action. See an extensive gallery of her photos from the 2023 Inkcarceration festival below.

    Photo Gallery – 2023 Inkcarceration Festival (click to expand and scroll through):

