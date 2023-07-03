<br> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nick Hexum reunites with Kyle Meredith for a discussion about the 30th anniversary of 311’s debut album, Music, as well as the 20th anniversary of Evolver.

The frontman reflects on his admiration for early R.E.M. and The Clash, sharing how his confidence in his own band developed during his high school years. He highlights the melodic contrast that set 311 apart from the more aggressive rock of the period, characterized by bands like Limp Bizkit and Korn, as well as the grunge that came before them.

“I remember A&R people that were literally telling me they were looking for the next Eddie Vedder,” he says of the time. “But we were more interested in this hybrid music — like Jane’s Addiction, [Red Hot] Chili Peppers, Wishbone, Beastie Boys to a certain extent — that was the stuff that really got us excited.”

Hexum also praises the lyricism of Ben Folds and acknowledges the significant influence that The Beatles had on Evolver. He then provides a sneak peek into their upcoming record, noting that it features a heavier sound with a good dose of down-tuned guitars.

Listen to 311's Nick Hexum talk about Music, Evolver, and more in the new episode above or watch below via YouTube.