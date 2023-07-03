Menu
311’s Nick Hexum on Evolver, Music Anniversaries and the Heaviness of Their Next Album

The frontman also recalls what it was like coming up at a time when Limp Bizkit and Korn topped the charts

Nick Hexum 311 podcast interview Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith with 311’s Nick Hexum, photo by Nick Terrell
Consequence Staff
July 3, 2023 | 12:45pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS 

    Nick Hexum reunites with Kyle Meredith for a discussion about the 30th anniversary of 311’s debut album, Music, as well as the 20th anniversary of Evolver.

    Related Video

    The frontman reflects on his admiration for early R.E.M. and The Clash, sharing how his confidence in his own band developed during his high school years. He highlights the melodic contrast that set 311 apart from the more aggressive rock of the period, characterized by bands like Limp Bizkit and Korn, as well as the grunge that came before them.

    “I remember A&R people that were literally telling me they were looking for the next Eddie Vedder,” he says of the time. “But we were more interested in this hybrid music — like Jane’s Addiction, [Red Hot] Chili Peppers, Wishbone, Beastie Boys to a certain extent — that was the stuff that really got us excited.”

    Hexum also praises the lyricism of Ben Folds and acknowledges the significant influence that The Beatles had on Evolver. He then provides a sneak peek into their upcoming record, noting that it features a heavier sound with a good dose of down-tuned guitars.

    Listen to 311’s Nick Hexum talk about Music, Evolver, and more in the new episode above or watch below via YouTube. Please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

Artists

