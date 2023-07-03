3TEETH’s Alexis Mincolla Picks 10 Songs for the Perfect Industrial Playlist

Consequence’s Industrial Week continues with a list of 10 Songs for the Perfect Industrial Playlist by 3TEETH singer Alexis Mincolla. Keep up with all of our Industrial Week content, including our Best Industrial Albums of All Time list, and check back for more lists, artist-curated features, essays, and more.

3TEETH are one of the foremost purveyors of modern industrial music. The Los Angeles band has been going strong for a decade now, recently announcing its fourth album, EndEx, due September 22nd via Century Media.

In celebration of Consequence‘s Industrial Week, we asked 3TEETH singer Alexis Moncolla to pick 10 songs for a perfect industrial playlist. He graciously accepted our request, and promptly came up with a list featuring tracks by industrial heavyweights like Ministry alongside tunes by lesser known acts like Machines of Loving Grace.

While perusing his picks, you’ll find that Mincolla was heavily influenced by The Crow soundtrack, with two of its songs making his list.

Read and hear Alexis Mincolla’s list of 10 Songs for the Perfect Industrial Playlist below, and pre-order 3TEETH’s EndEx album at this location.

Chemlab – “I Still Bleed”

“Fuck Art. Let’s Kill.” Chemlab forever wins the unsung hero award of my love for ‘90s industrial music and this song is a great reminder that, at its core, industrial is supposed to make you want to dance on top of your own wounds.

Skinny Puppy – “Worlock”

Skinny Puppy’s ability to blend atmospheric soundscapes with discordant noise and haunting, distorted vocals is just perfect. Something about that complex layering of sounds, and its intense, driving rhythm that turn you on rabid little freak worlock.

Cabaret Voltaire – “Sex, Money, Freaks”

A debauched concoction of mainstream ’80s pop and underbelly electro-industrial. The lowdown melody, seething with funky guitars and animated basslines, interweaves with bizarre vocoders, embodying the trinity of hedonism — sex, money, and freaks.

Nitzer Ebb – “Blood Money”

Nitzer Ebb’s lyrics always seem to hone in on basic emotions and issues of power and lust, and distill it into some perfectly potent sloganeering that sits on top of the minimal synthesized hooklines and pounding, cathartic beats.

Machines of Loving Grace – “Golgotha Tenement Blues”

This song is just absolutely dripping with sexy dark energy. I actually heard MLG say that they had access to The Crow screenplay before the movie was even filmed, and then they sort of just buried themselves in the comics prior to composing this masterpiece.

Revolving Cocks – “Attack Ships on Fire”

Rumor has it that there were 30,000 members of this band, and not only was it as supergroup but it might have actually been its own industrial nation state. Anyways, you know we had to include a little RevCo on this list as it’s a good example of how, if you take yourself too seriously you’ll never make it out alive in any cultural moment.

My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult – “After the Flesh”

It’s a little known fact, but it was actually this scene in The Crow with TKK that sparked a series of events in my 12-year-old brain that would eventually lead to me wanting to make an industrial music project, or paint my face like a clown and drop through a glass window to shoot up a warehouse full of bad guys.

Ministry – “Just One Fix”

This might just be the single greatest industrial metal riff ever created (RIP Mike Scaccia). This album [Psalm 69] absolutely changed my life, and I’ll never forget watching the video on Beavis and Butt-Head, and it eventually leading me to becoming aware of William S. Burroughs, which definitely sent my teenage brain down quite a few rabbit holes for better or worse. Thanks, Ministry!

Front Line Assembly – “Millennium”

I feel like Tactical Neural Implant is probably a better “industrial record” from FLA, but this album and title track includes guitar samples from Pantera, Sepultura, and Metallica — and I know including it will piss off the electronic purist rivet heads so were going to include it, because … Bill Leeb.

Nine Inch Nails – “Reptile”

This is my favorite NIN song. Period. It’s one of those songs that’s just so good that it kind of pisses you off that you didn’t write it. It’s got crushing beats, slowed-down samples of servo noises, seething lyrics, and it’s all wrapped up in a perfectly sexy, cold-blooded nihilism.