20th Century Studios has shared the official trailer for the upcoming supernatural thriller A Haunting in Venice, starring Kenneth Branagh, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, and more. Watch it below.

Directed by Branagh — who also stars as detective Hercule Poirot — A Haunting in Venice is based on the Agatha Christie novel Hallowe’en Party. The plot follows Poirot as he reluctantly attends a séance with his friend Ariadne Oliver (Fey) in a post-World War II Venice. Once they arrive and their psychic (Yeoh) begins the ceremony, things go awry. Soon, Poirot finds himself in an eerie Venetian home trying to solve a sudden murder. As the night goes on, it becomes harder and harder to separate reality from illusion.

Joining Branagh, Fey, and Yeoh is an ensemble cast of actors, including Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio, and more. The film is set to hit theaters on September 15th.

In addition to acting and directing, Branagh served as a co-producer with several others including Ridley Scott. Many of the filmmakers, including Branagh and Scott, previously worked on other adaptations of Christie novels, like 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express and 2022’s Death on the Nile.

Beyond Christie adaptations, Branagh is also part of the ensemble cast for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming blockbuster, Oppenheimer. That film premieres this Friday, July 21st.

Yeoh, of course, is fresh off a whirlwind year of success, having won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2022 thanks to her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Fey, meanwhile, is hitting the road this fall with Amy Poehler for the duo’s “Restless Leg Tour.” Check out the full list of dates, and grab your tickets here.