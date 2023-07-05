If you were planning to see Adele during her “Weekends with Adele” Las Vegas residency, you’ll want to be on your best behavior. During a recent performance at Caesars Palace, the singer called out fans who’ve been “throwing shit on stage” during some of her peers’ concerts.

“Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting fucking show etiquette at the moment?” Adele asked the crowd as she prepared to fire off her T-shirt gun. “People just throwing shit on stage, have you seen them? I fucking dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I’ll fucking kill you.”

Adele’s tough-guy exterior didn’t last too long: “Stop throwing things at the artist when you can shoot it to people,” she went on, chuckling as she launched a T-shirt through the air. “These people’ve lost it!”

Advertisement

Related Video

A few cases in point: Last year, Harry Styles was struck in the eye with Skittles mid-concert, and Kid Cudi ended his Rolling Loud set early after being pelted with items. Last week, Bebe Rexha needed stitches after a man threw his phone at her face, and P!NK seemed very unsettled when a fan threw their mother’s ashes onto the stage at her.

Check out a fan-captured clip of Adele’s rant below.

Adele’s Vegas residency continues on through November, and you can check for tickets over at StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.