Rosario Dawson Wields Her Lightsabers in New Ahsoka Trailer: Watch

Disney+ has finally shared the official trailer for Ahsoka, their upcoming Star Wars spinoff series. It premieres August 23rd.

Ahsoka, centered around the character of the same name who originated in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated film and TV series, stars Rosario Dawson in the lead role. It’s spinning off of The Mandalorian Season 2, which is set five years after Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi.

Notably, Hayden Christensen is set to make his return as Anakin Skywalker, of whom Ahsoka was once a padawan before he became Darth Vader.

Related Video

Dave Filoni (The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, The Book of Boba Fett) is executive producing and writing the series alongside Jon Favreau. Watch the Ahsoka offiical trailer below.