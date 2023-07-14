Alice Cooper Appears on Official Arizona License Plate Design

Drivers in Arizona looking to add a little shock rock to their license plates can now do so, thanks to an official new design featuring Alice Cooper’s image.

That’s right, the O.G. shock rocker appears on one of five new specialty license plates issued by the state of Arizona, with a portion of the fees going to charitable causes. In the case of the Cooper plate, the proceeds benefit the music icon’s Solid Rock Teen Centers.

“Arizona is known for great sunsets, cactus, the best Mexican food, monsoons and, now, an Alice Cooper specialty license plate,” said Cooper himself in a press release from the Arizona Department of Transportation. “More importantly, this specialty plate will assist Solid Rock Teen Centers in providing free music, art and dance programs to all Arizona teenagers. We hope that many of my fellow Arizona neighbors will get this speciality plate for their cars and motorcycles to support teens in Arizona.”

Of the $25 fee for the specialty license plate, $17 goes to the designated charity. Over the past year, specialty license plates have helped raise $12 million for charitable causes in Arizona.

Meanwhile, Alice Cooper will be on tour this summer in support of his upcoming album Road, due August 25th. In addition to supporting Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard on a string of US dates, he’ll also embark on a co-headlining North American tour with Rob Zombie. Pick up tickets here.

