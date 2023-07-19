Alice Cooper has announced additional Fall 2023 US tour dates and shared his latest single, “White Line Frankenstein.”

The newly announced dates include one-off headlining appearances surrounding his summer tour supporting Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard and his co-headlining run with Rob Zombie. The bulk of the new dates follow the latter, kicking off October 4th in St. Augustine, Florida, and running through October 23rd in Paso Robles, California.

Cooper will then reunite with Rob Zombie for three “Halloween Hootenanny” shows as follows: October 25th (Highland, California), October 26th (Reno, Nevada), and October 28th (Las Vegas).

Related Video

A Live Nation pre-sale for select dates begins Thursday (July 20th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code LEGEND. General ticket sales begin Friday (July 21st) at 10 a.m. local time. Alternatively, you can check for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Cooper will be on tour supporting his forthcoming album, Road, out August 25th. The album title pays homage to the shock-rock legend’s current live band, which performs on the album, in addition various guest musicians.

Advertisement

One such cameo comes from Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello, who lays down the wild solo in “White Line Frankenstein” — a trucker anthem that fits with the album’s central theme.

“White Line Frankenstein is a monster that we created,” Cooper said via a press release. “It’s a truck driver who’s been out there a long time. He’s the king of the road. He doesn’t live in a house. He lives in that truck. In the song, this surreal tough guy is driving on white lines for his whole life. So, ‘White Line Frankenstein’ would be his CB handle. It’s monstrous and definitely a stage song.”

Get Alice Cooper Tickets Here

Below you can stream “White Line Frankenstein” and see a complete list of Alice Cooper’s 2023 tour dates. Get tickets here.

Alice Cooper’s 2023 Tour Dates:

08/05 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome *

08/06 – Johnston, PA @ 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial

08/08 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium *

08/11 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome *

08/13 – Omaha, NE @ Charles Schwab Field Omaha *

08/15 – Springfield, MO @ Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts

08/16 – Tulsa, OK @ H.A. Chapman Stadium *

08/18 – El Paso, TX @ Sun Bowl Stadium *

08/19 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

08/20 – Lubbock, TX @ Buddy Holly Hall

08/22 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center

08/24 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ^

08/26 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

08/27 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ^

08/29 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek ^

08/30 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater ^

09/01 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

09/02 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena ^

09/05 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^

09/06 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

09/08 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain ^

09/09 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^

09/10 – Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre ^

09/12 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^

09/16 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre ^

09/19 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater ^

09/20 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre ^

09/22 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion ^

09/23 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center ^

09/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^

10/04 – St. Augustine, FL @ Amphitheatre

10/05 – Wilmington, NC @ Wilson Center @ Cape Fear College

10/07 – Evansville, IN @ Aiken Theatre In The Centre

10/08 – Wheeling, WV @WesBanco Arena

10/10 – Troy, OH @ Hobart Arena

10/11 – Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center

10/13 – Paducah, KY @ Luther F Carson Four Rivers Center

10/14 – N Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

10/15 – Lafayette, LA @ Heymannn Performing Arts Center

10/17 – Enid, OK @ Stride Bank Center

10/19 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center

10/20 – Rio Rancho, NM @ Events Center

10/21 – Tucson, AZ @ AVA Amphitheatre

10/23 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

10/25 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava Theater $

10/26 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort $

10/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino $

Advertisement

* = supporting Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard

^ = with Rob Zombie, Ministry, and Filter

$ = with Rob Zombie