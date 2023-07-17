Menu
alt-J Add New Dates to An Awesome Wave 10th Anniversary Tour

Celebrating their debut album in Chicago, Toronto, Nashville, and more

alt-j an awesome wave anniversary new concert tour dates
alt-J, photo by Rosie Matheson
July 17, 2023 | 1:38pm ET

    alt-J are returning to North America for another run of tour dates in celebration of the 10th anniversary of their debut album, An Awesome Wave.

    After kicking off the trek in Austin on November 9th, the English indie rockers will also play cities like New Orleans, Chicago, Toronto, Atlanta, Nashville, and more before wrapping in Portland in early December. See their full touring schedule below.

    A Live Nation pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, July 19th (use access code LEGEND) ahead of the general on-sale slated for Friday, July 21st via Ticketmaster.

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    An Awesome Wave received a Mercury Prize when it was released in 2012. alt-J’s latest album, The Dream, was released in 2022.

    alt-J 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/20 – Nyon, CH @ Paleo Festival
    07/22 – Steventon, Oxfordshire, UK @ Truck Festival
    08/16 – Warsaw, PL @ Letnia Scena Progresji
    08/18 – Bratislava, SK @ Lovestream Festival
    08/20 – Montpellier, FR @ Palmarosa Festival
    08/26 – Portsmouth, UK @ Victorious Festival
    11/09 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
    11/13 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues – Dallas
    11/15 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    11/16 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
    11/18 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
    11/20 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
    11/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
    11/26 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
    11/29 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
    12/01 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
    12/05 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

    alt-j an awesome wave anniversary concert tour dates poster

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

