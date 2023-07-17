alt-J Add New Dates to An Awesome Wave 10th Anniversary Tour

alt-J are returning to North America for another run of tour dates in celebration of the 10th anniversary of their debut album, An Awesome Wave.

After kicking off the trek in Austin on November 9th, the English indie rockers will also play cities like New Orleans, Chicago, Toronto, Atlanta, Nashville, and more before wrapping in Portland in early December. See their full touring schedule below.

A Live Nation pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, July 19th (use access code LEGEND) ahead of the general on-sale slated for Friday, July 21st via Ticketmaster.

An Awesome Wave received a Mercury Prize when it was released in 2012. alt-J’s latest album, The Dream, was released in 2022.

alt-J 2023 Tour Dates:

07/20 – Nyon, CH @ Paleo Festival

07/22 – Steventon, Oxfordshire, UK @ Truck Festival

08/16 – Warsaw, PL @ Letnia Scena Progresji

08/18 – Bratislava, SK @ Lovestream Festival

08/20 – Montpellier, FR @ Palmarosa Festival

08/26 – Portsmouth, UK @ Victorious Festival

11/09 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

11/13 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues – Dallas

11/15 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/16 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

11/18 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

11/20 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

11/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

11/26 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

11/29 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

12/01 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

12/05 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall